Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata AltrozMahindra XUV 3XOMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-AMG S 63 E PerformanceVolkswagen Virtus GT Edge
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Lotus EmiraLexus New LBXToyota BeltaBMW New 5 SeriesNissan New X-Trail
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW R 1300 GSMatter AERAHero Splendor Plus XtecBMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Bajaj Freedom 125Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450Benelli 402 SSuzuki SV 650TVS ADV
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

MG Comet EV Long Term Report: Nothing Vanilla About It

Living with the cute MG Comet EV for a little over a month now. Here’s how the experience has been so far
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 4, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • - On a full charge, the Comet EV offers a usable range of 180 kilometres
  • - Very spacious and premium interiors for a small size car
  • - The Comet EV comes loaded with features for its segment

Let me begin with a confession, I am not a fan of EVs. Yes, there you go. So far, I have lived most of my motoring life driving and riding internal combustion vehicles (not a fan of calling them ‘ICE’ either), and I thoroughly enjoy them. But, I don’t think I can say that any more. The reason? It’s all because of the MG Comet EV that has been my long-termer for a little over a month now. Before being handed the keys to the Comet, I had given many reasons to avoid it, but now, I find all the possible excuses to not let anyone have it. Yes, that is what this EV has done to me. But, truth be told, I have fallen so much in love with it, that I find it hard not to complement the Comet EV every time I take it out. 

MG Comet EV long term carandbike edited 1

Got Charge?

I have come to realise that the experience of living with an EV is incomplete if you don’t have a dedicated charging plug. And it is all the more important if the EV does not support fast charging, which is the case with this Comet. So, I had all the questions from searching for charging stations, which again is a task, since the Comet comes with an AC Type 2 port (2024 model year supports AC fast charging), the availability of charging guns is limited. Secondly, the duration it takes to charge the 17.3 kWh battery pack, which is anywhere from six to eight hours from a low battery charge. All of that became irrelevant after I had a 15A household plug-point installed in my garage. 

 

Lucky me, since the meter room in my building is near my parking spot, the expense incurred was only a little above Rs 3000 (material + labour). Since then, I haven’t been worried about range and charging options. At the end of the day, on returning home with a very low charge left, all I have to do is plug the car, and the following day, I have a fully charged Comet ready to go. This literally solves one of biggest problems of owning an EV in a city like Mumbai!

 

Also Read: MG Comet EV Finally Gets Fast Charging

MG Comet Long term 5

Genie’s Lamp        

The Comet EV shorter in length than the Tata Nano, but still magically accommodates four medium-sized adults, and that too comfortably. Yes, even I found it hard to believe at first until my folks and friends got into the rear seats. And what was better, that I never heard anyone complain about being claustrophobic, or not having enough legroom. Also, the large rear windows, albeit fixed, lets in a tonne of light giving the passengers a feeling similar to that of sitting in the window seat of an airliner. Also, the proportion of glass to metal and the smart design of the Comet’s interiors offer lots of cabin space for a small car. Yes, the under-thigh support is limited but not a major deal-breaker in my opinion.

MG Comet Long term 8

Speaking of cabin, yes, it is a pain to keep the all-white interior clean, but it feels very upmarket and premium every time you get in. From the premium plastic parts to the textured fabric inserts, to the leatherette wrapped steering wheel, everything is of top quality. What elevated the experience further is the wide dual screen central display - one used for instrumentation, and the other for the infotainment unit. And yes, you do get wireless Android Auto and CarPlay as well. In addition to that, I found the functioning of the unit (with CarPlay) to be crisp, prompt and glitch-free.

MG Comet 4

Feature Party

To be frank, I never expected the Comet EV to be this loaded with features for the tiny thing it is. The list is quite extensive and will leave you surprised. And I have the top-spec variant of the Comet EV, which gets all the bells and whistles. Starting from the outside, you get superbly good LED headlights that are bright and offer a good spread, lighting up the road well. Next, the resolution of the rear camera is excellent and you also get guiding lines that move according to the position of the steering wheel. 

 

Getting inside is also effortless thanks to keyless entry. The large doors open nice and wide and the door pockets have enough storage space keep up to 6 bottles. Staring the car is also effortless. Depress the brake pedal twice, ignition turns on, turn the drive dial to D, release the hand brake, and off you go. 

 

Also Read: MG Comet Long Term Review: What’s It Like To Live With The Little EV

MG Comet 6

Next, you get all sorts of features like hill-hold assist (for five seconds), TPMS, seatbelt warning for all four passengers, steering-mounted controls, 3-second turn indicator function, electrically adjustable OVRMs, LED interior lighting, two hooks for hanging a small bag/pouch and two USB-A charging ports, located under the dashboard and oodles of legroom with a flat floor. Also, if the steering is turned to either side, and once you start driving, self-centres which is visually and practically quite cool.

 

Well, there is a lot more on the Comet EV that I am excited to write about, but I shall keep it for the next report that’ll focus on the drive experience, handling, brakes and manoeuvrability of this EV. Until then, always buckle up and drive safe, but do have fun. 

 

LOGGING OUT

MG Comet EV Plush

Odometer: 2327 km

Kilometres driven: 1,087 km

Living with: Janak

Price: Rs 8.58 lakh, ex-showroom

# MG Comet EV# MG Comet Long term report# MG Comet range# MG Comet interiors# MG Comet Charging# MG Comet review# Car Reviews# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Commemorating 100 years of MG Motor, the special editions are finished in a unique ‘Evergreen’ colour that pays homage to the iconic ‘British Racing Green’ paint scheme.
    MG Comet, Astor, Hector, ZS EV ‘100-Year Limited Edition’ Special Editions Launched In India
  • In April 2024, MG Motor India sold 4,485 vehicles, and EV accounted for 34% of the company's total retail sales.
    Auto Sales April 2024: MG India Sells 4,485 Units Last Month; EVs Account For 34% Of Total Retail
  • The super compact Comet EV is quite a head-turner, but does it deliver what’s expected? Let’s Find out.
    MG Comet Long Term Review: What’s It Like To Live With The Little EV
  • MG Motor India had rejigged the variant line-up for its smallest electric offering along with a few added features.
    2024 MG Comet EV: Variants Explained
  • The MG Comet gets new variants which are now compatible with a 7.4 kW AC fast charger. The ZS EV gets a new Excite Pro trim with a dual-pane panoramic sunroof.
    MG Comet EV Finally Gets Fast Charging; Cheaper ZS EV With Panoramic Sunroof Launched

Latest News

  • Living with the cute MG Comet EV for a little over a month now. Here’s how the experience has been so far
    MG Comet EV Long Term Report: Nothing Vanilla About It
  • With more and more EVs now starting to enter the mass-market segments, the question that comes up is -- should you still consider a CNG car?
    Electric Vehicles vs CNG Cars: Driving Tata’s Tiago EV And iCNG To Analyse Pros, Cons And Running Costs
  • Does it still make sense to buy the 2024 Renault Triber? Let’s look at all the changes, and what could have been changed in the MY24 Triber to answer that.
    2024 Renault Triber Review: Is This Subcompact MPV Still Relevant?
  • The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is right now the most expensive SUV from the German carmaker in India. But what does that get you?
    2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Facelift Review: Mind-Blowing!
  • We ride the new BGauss RUV350 step-through e-scooter that aims to carve out its place in the EV segment. Here’s what we have to say about it
    BGauss RUV350: Review
  • The use of Tata’s twin-cylinder technology and the addition of an AMT gearbox makes the Tiago a lot more convenient in the city.
    Tata Tiago iCNG AMT Review: Two-Pedal Convenience Meets Frugality
  • More spacious and luxurious than ever, Munich’s midsize luxury sedan aims to tackle the tricky mix of driving pleasure with supreme comfort
    First Drive: 2024 BMW 5 Series LWB (530Li)
  • The Renault Kwid has been in the Indian market for nearly 10 years now and continues to be an important product for the French carmaker. Over the years, the needs of an entry-level hatch buyer have evolved, but has the Kwid caught up to this trend? Let’s find out!
    2024 Renault Kwid Review: Does The Small Hatch Still Score Big?
  • Tata Altroz Racer not only gets a more powerful turbo petrol engine but also some mechanical upgrades that justify it name. But can it really get your heart racing?
    Tata Altroz Racer Review: Does This Hot Hatch Get Your Heart Racing?
  • The BMW R 1300 GS comes to India, challenging the full-size adventure bike segment with its new powertrain and a boatload of electronic features. We ride the ADV in breathtaking yet challenging terrains of Ladakh to get a sense of what the R 1300 GS offers.
    BMW R 1300 GS Review: Big Daddy Of ADVs Ridden In Ladakh

Research More on MG Comet EV

MG Comet EV
6.5

MG Comet EV

Starts at ₹ 6.99 - 9.53 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Comet EV Specifications
View Comet EV Features

Popular MG Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved