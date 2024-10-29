Login
JSW MG Motor India Delivered Over 100 EVs In Delhi-NCR On Dhanteras

Recently, JSW MG India also did a similar delivery milestone in Bangalore, with 101 Windsor EVs being delivered.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 29, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Three EVs in the line-up – Comet, Windsor and ZS EV
  • Windsor garnered 15,176 bookings in 24 hours of announcement
  • Only one to offer BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) ownership program

JSW MG Motor India – on the occasion of the ongoing festive season – announced the delivery of over a hundred electric vehicles in a single day in Delhi-NCR. The festival of Dhanteras saw 100+ units of Windsor, ZS EV and Comet EV delivered to the customers. Recently, the carmaker had a similar delivery milestone when 101 Windsors were delivered at a special event in Bangalore.

 

MG windsor image 1

 

According to the official statement, over 15,176 bookings of the Windsor EV were registered within 24 hours of the announcement. Meanwhile, the cutesy Comet after having a slow start in the country is gaining huge popularity. And of course, the EV which started MG India’s electric journey is going strong, attracting almost 600 units monthly sales average. At the launch of the Windsor EV, JSW MG Motors became the first carmaker to introduce the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) ownership program in India. For the uninitiated, this scheme eliminates the cost of battery from the car’s cost reducing the initial investment. 

 

MG Comet 5

 

With three electric cars in the line-up, MG is one of the few carmakers who are at the forefront of the EV push in the country. In the mass market segment MG is outplayed by Tata EVs (of which there are 5 - Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV and Curvv EV). In the luxury space, both Mercedes-Benz and BMW have a comprehensive EV portfolio on sale in India (5 each). 

