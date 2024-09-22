Login
MG Windsor EV vs Tata Punch EV: Range, Battery, Features Compared

MG’s latest EV may be similar in size to a compact sedan but its prices overlap that of Tata’s all-electric micro-SUV.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 22, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Windsor EV's starting price similar to Punch EV when opting for battery subscription
  • Windsor EV is notably larger and more powerful than the Punch EV
  • Windsor EV prices start at Rs 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for outright purchase

MG Motor India unveiled the all-new Windsor EV earlier in the month along with revealing a shocking starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for it albeit with some caveats. The starting price did not include the cost of the battery which would be offered on a subscription basis with prices starting at Rs 3.5 per km.
 

Also read: MG Windsor EV Full Purchase Prices Revealed: Range Starts At Rs 13.50 Lakh 
 

MG Windsor Variants Explained

MG Motor India is offering two purchase options for the Windsor EV - buy it outright or via a battery subscription model.

 

A week later, the carmaker has revealed full prices for its crossover utility vehicle for customers wishing to purchase the vehicle - battery and all. Prices in this case start from Rs 13.50 lakh and go up to Rs 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Interestingly considering the subscription model, the Windsor EV’s price starts alongside that of the Tata Punch while for outright purchase of the vehicle, its prices overlap the long-range variants of the micro-SUV. So just how do they compare on paper? Let's take a look.
 

Also Read: MG Windsor EV Launched In India At Rs 9.99 Lakh Under Battery Subscription Model


 

MG Windsor EV vs Tata Punch: Dimensions
 

 MG Windsor EVTata Punch EV
Length4295 mm3857 mm
Width2126 mm1742 mm
Height1677 mm1633 mm
Wheelbase2700 mm2445 mm
Boot Space604 litres366 litres

When it comes to the size, the Windsor EV is similar in length to most compact sedans and SUVs which makes it notably longer than the Punch EV. The same advantage also holds true for width and wheelbase as well though the MG is only marginally taller than the Punch EV. The Windsor’s MPV-like proportions and five-seater layout also help free up quite a bit of boot-space at up to 604 litres depending on the variant.
 

Tata Punch EV 27

The Punch EV is down on size compared to the Windsor
 

MG Windsor EV vs Tata Punch: Powertrain, Range & Battery Pack
 

 MG Windsor EVTata Punch EV MRTata Punch EV LR
MotorPermanent magnet SynchronousPermanent magnet Synchronous ACPermanent magnet Synchronous AC
Battery Capacity38 kWh25 kWh35 kWh
Power134 bhp80.5 bhp121 bhp
Torque200 Nm114 Nm190 Nm
Claimed Range331 km265 km (MIDC)365 km (MIDC)
Charging3.3 kW AC/ 7.4 kW AC/ 50 kW DC3.3 kW AC/ 7.2 kW AC / 50 kW DC3.3 kW AC/ 7.2 kW AC / 50 kW DC
AC Charging Time (0-100%)13.8 hrs / 6.5 hrs9.4 hrs / 3.6 hrs (10-100%)13.5 hrs / 5 hrs (10-100%)
DC Charging Time (0-80%)55 mins56 mins (10-80%)56 mins (10-80%)

Also read: MG Windsor EV: Price, Variants Explained
 

Shifting focus to the powertrains, the Windsor has the more powerful electric motor compared to the Punch as well as the larger battery pack. However MG claims a range of 331 km for its EV while the Punch EV long range has a certified range of 365 km despite the marginally smaller battery.
 

Windsor 1

The Windsor EV has the more powerful powertrain and battery though the Punch EV is quite competitive in terms of range and charging.

 

In terms of charge times, the Punch EV medium range with its 25 kWh battery has the slow charging time advantage though all three EVs offer similar fast charging times. Interestingly the 7.2 kW chargers juice up the Punch EV LR’s 35 kWh battery over an hour faster than the MG’s.
 

Also read: MG Windsor EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Range, Battery, Features Compared
 

MG Windsor EV vs Tata Punch: Features
 

Focusing on the features, the Tata Punch EV packs in substantial levels of kit especially in top spec trim. Buyers get tech such as a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch central touchscreen, auto headlamps and wipers, ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, an air purifier, mood lighting, a wireless charging pad, 360 degree camera and leatherette upholstery. The top variant even packs in a small frunk under the bonnet too.

 

Tata Punch EV Cabin

The Punch EV is quite feature-rich with tech such as ventilated front seats, auto climate control, dual 10.25-inch screens and more

 

However that’s not to say that the base model is not decently specced. Go for the entry variant and you still get bits such as LED headlamps, auto climate control, an air purifier, 6 airbags, ESP, ABS, hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring, front and rear power windows, driver seat height adjust and connected car features.
 

Also read: MG Comet, ZS EV Now Available With Battery Subscription Option
 

The top-spec Windsor on the other hand offers tech such as a large 15.6-inch touchscreen, 8.8-inch digital instruments display, a six-way power-adjustable driver seat, wireless smartphone charger, auto-dimming IRVMs, leatherette upholstery, 360 degree camera, connected car tech, 256 colour ambient lighting, Infinity audio system, ventilated front seats and a panoramic glass roof.
 

MG Windsor EV Variants Explained 2

Top-spec Windsor will pack in features like a large 15.6-inch touchscreen, reclining rear seats and more.

 

In addition to this the Windsor packs in standard kit such as all-LED lighting, 135-degree reclining rear seat backrest, keyless entry and go, cruise control, auto climate control, 6 airbags, ABS, ESP, hill start assist and descent control and auto headlamps and wipers.
 

MG Windsor EV vs Tata Punch: Prices

 MG Windsor EVTata Punch EV
Prices (ex-showroom)Rs 13.50 lakh - Rs 15.50 lakhRs 9.99 lakh - Rs 14.29 lakh

With the Punch being almost two segments down over the Windsor, the price advantage is noticeable. In terms of outright purchase, the Punch EV’s starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh is notably lower than the Windsor while the top long-range model is priced similarly to the mid-range Windsor EV that sits at Rs 14.50 lakh.
 

However, things get interesting when the Windsor EV’s battery subscription option is considered. Opt for this and the EV’s starting price drops to Rs 9.99 lakh with the cost of the battery based on usage. The battery subscription cost starts at Rs 3.5 per km.

