MG Windsor EV Launched In India At Rs 9.99 Lakh Under Battery Subscription Model

JSW MG Motor India has expanded its EV line-up with the launch of the all-new Windsor EV priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). A major point of note is that the price does not include the battery pack which is offered on a subscription basis at a cost of Rs 3.5 per km. MG says that the subscription model has been chosen to help bring down the initial cost of acquisition.

The Windsor EV will be offered in three variants - Excite, Exclusive and Essence. Bookings for the Windsor EV will commence from October 3, 2024. Test drives at dealerships will commence from September 25, 2024.



The Windsor EV is offered with a 38 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor driving the front wheels. The motor puts out 134 bhp and 200 Nm. Users can also pick between four drive modes - Eco+, Eco, Normal and Sport. MG claims a range of up to 331 km on a full charge for the Windsor EV and a DC fast charging time of 40 minutes for the battery pack.



Moving to the design, the MG Windsor is based on the parent company SAIC’s Wuling Cloud EV, which is sold in some global markets. The overall design is nearly identical to its sister model with the protruding bumper, low-set headlamps, high-set LED lightbar and MPV-like silhouette all carried over. The MG however does use a lot more gloss black elements on the exterior compared to its sister model.



Inside, the Windsor features a minimalist design theme to the dashboard with the biggest draw being the large 15.6-inch ‘Grandview’ central touchscreen. A freestanding digital instrument display sits behind the steering. The other USP for the EV is the rear seat experience with passengers able to recline the backrest up to 135 degrees. Other features on the vehicle include a powered tailgate, 360-degree cameras, wireless phone charging, a six-speaker audio system, and connected car technology.



MG says that initial owners will be offered a lifetime battery warranty with the company also offering complementary charging for the first year of ownership and buyback plans.