MG Windsor EV Pro Confirmed To Get 52.9 kWh Battery Pack; Power Output Remains Unchanged

Bigger battery also supports V2L, while ADAS will also be a part of this Pro update.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 5, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • 52.9kWh should offer more range (approx. 470-500kms)
  • Power out of 134bhp and 200Nm
  • Pro will also offer V2L, V2V, and Level 2 ADAS

Ahead of its official launch, MG Motors has revealed the battery pack details of the impending Windsor EV Pro. While the power output remains unchanged, the Pro variant will have a larger battery pack of 52.9kWh capacity. Earlier, we expected the Windsor Pro to offer 50.6kWh since the Chinese-spec Windsor EV– which goes by the name Wuling Cloud EV – has a battery capacity of 50.6 kWh. 

 

Also Read: Upcoming MG Windsor EV Pro Spied Ahead Of Launch

Upcoming MG Windsor EV Pro Spied Ahead Of Launch 2

 

When it was launched, the Windsor came with 38kWh, which offers 331kms. With a bigger battery pack, the claimed range is expected to be between 470 and 500kms. However, the 38kWh version achieved just under 300kms of real-world driving range under our testing. So, this bigger battery pack version should do close to 400kms in the real world, bringing it very close to the Curvv EV 55kWh in terms of driving range. 

 

Also Read: Land Cruiser-Inspired MG Cyber X Electric SUV Debuts At Auto Shanghai 2025

Upcoming MG Windsor EV Pro Spied Ahead Of Launch 3

We already know that the Pro will also offer V2L and V2V functions, along with Level 2 ADAS hardware. It will also have a slightly different cabin theme and a different alloy wheel design. We could also expect a newer paint scheme with the range-topping version, but the rest of the styling cues remain identical to the currently on-sale variants.

