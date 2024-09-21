Login
MG Windsor EV Full Purchase Prices Revealed: Range Starts At Rs 13.50 Lakh

MG’s latest electric vehicle, the Windsor, is available in three variants and four exterior colour schemes.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 21, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Top-spec Windsor EV priced at Rs 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • MG offers the Windsor EV with a battery subscription service as well
  • Bookings to open on October 3

JSW MG Motor India recently launched the Windsor EV in India. At its launch, the company initially announced prices for the entry-level variant, which, at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), was surprisingly low thanks to its ‘battery as a service" (BaaS) model, where customers have the option to subscribe to the battery at a fee of Rs 3.50 per km. Now, MG has revealed the full purchase price of the Windsor EV, which includes the cost of the battery pack. For those not keen on the BaaS model, the Windsor EV starts at Rs 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The variant-wise pricing details are as follows:

 

Variants Price (ex-showroom)
Excite Rs 13.50 lakh
Exclusive Rs 14.50 lakh 
Essence Rs 15.50 lakh

 

On the design front, the MG Windsor is based on SAIC’s Wuling Cloud EV, available in various global markets. The exterior design closely resembles its sister model, featuring a prominent bumper, low-set headlamps, and a high-set LED light bar. However, the Windsor EV differentiates itself with more extensive use of gloss black elements on the exterior.

 

Also Read: MG Windsor EV Launched In India At Rs 9.99 Lakh Under Battery Subscription Model

 

MG Windsor EV 2

The Windsor incorporates a 38 kWh battery pack and a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor that powers the front wheels. The motor produces 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. Drivers can choose from four driving modes: Eco+, Eco, Normal, and Sport. MG claims that the Windsor EV can achieve a range of up to 331 km on a full charge, with a DC fast charging capability that charges the battery in approximately 40 minutes.

 

Also read: JSW MG’s Nexa Moment? Premium Cars To Be Retailed Via New ‘MG Select’ Outlets Starting 2025

 

MG Windsor EV Variants Explained 2

Coming to the interior, the fresh EV from MG features a 15.6-inch ‘Grandview’ central touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster located behind the steering wheel. The rear seats allow passengers to recline the backrest up to 135 degrees. Additional features include a powered tailgate, 360-degree cameras, wireless phone charging, a six-speaker audio system, and connected car tech. To know more about its features variant-wise, tap here

 

Also Read: MG Windsor EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Range, Battery, Features Compared

 

MG Windsor EV 1

Bookings for the Windsor EV will begin on October 3, 2024, with test drives available at dealerships starting from September 25, 2024. The vehicle will be offered in four colour options: turquoise green, pear white, clay beige, and starburst black. 
 

The Windsor EV’s chief rival in the market is the Tata Nexon EV which is priced from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 16.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The top variant of the Windsor EV is priced Rs 79,000 cheaper than the range-topping Nexon EV, while the entry-level price of the Nexon EV is lower by a whole Rs 1 lakh. 

 

The carmaker has also expanded its BaaS option to its other electric models, including the ZS EV and the Comet EV. Under this scheme, the entry-level price of the Comet EV has been reduced by Rs 2 lakh, now starting at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and the entry model of the ZS EV also sees a price drop of Rs 5 lakh, with a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: MG Windsor EV: In Pictures 

 

Our review of the MG Windsor EV drops on September 23, 2024, at 11:00 am, meanwhile, catch our first look video here: 

# MG Motor India# JSW MG Motor India# MG Windsor EV# MG Windsor EV full prices# Windsor EV# MG electric car# Electric cars# Electric car# Electric cars India# MG cars in India# Auto News# Cars# Cover Story
