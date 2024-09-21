MG Windsor EV Full Purchase Prices Revealed: Range Starts At Rs 13.50 Lakh

JSW MG Motor India recently launched the Windsor EV in India. At its launch, the company initially announced prices for the entry-level variant, which, at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), was surprisingly low thanks to its ‘battery as a service" (BaaS) model, where customers have the option to subscribe to the battery at a fee of Rs 3.50 per km. Now, MG has revealed the full purchase price of the Windsor EV, which includes the cost of the battery pack. For those not keen on the BaaS model, the Windsor EV starts at Rs 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The variant-wise pricing details are as follows:

Variants Price (ex-showroom) Excite Rs 13.50 lakh Exclusive Rs 14.50 lakh Essence Rs 15.50 lakh

On the design front, the MG Windsor is based on SAIC’s Wuling Cloud EV, available in various global markets. The exterior design closely resembles its sister model, featuring a prominent bumper, low-set headlamps, and a high-set LED light bar. However, the Windsor EV differentiates itself with more extensive use of gloss black elements on the exterior.

Also Read: MG Windsor EV Launched In India At Rs 9.99 Lakh Under Battery Subscription Model

The Windsor incorporates a 38 kWh battery pack and a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor that powers the front wheels. The motor produces 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. Drivers can choose from four driving modes: Eco+, Eco, Normal, and Sport. MG claims that the Windsor EV can achieve a range of up to 331 km on a full charge, with a DC fast charging capability that charges the battery in approximately 40 minutes.

Also read: JSW MG’s Nexa Moment? Premium Cars To Be Retailed Via New ‘MG Select’ Outlets Starting 2025

Coming to the interior, the fresh EV from MG features a 15.6-inch ‘Grandview’ central touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster located behind the steering wheel. The rear seats allow passengers to recline the backrest up to 135 degrees. Additional features include a powered tailgate, 360-degree cameras, wireless phone charging, a six-speaker audio system, and connected car tech. To know more about its features variant-wise, tap here.

Also Read: MG Windsor EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Range, Battery, Features Compared

Bookings for the Windsor EV will begin on October 3, 2024, with test drives available at dealerships starting from September 25, 2024. The vehicle will be offered in four colour options: turquoise green, pear white, clay beige, and starburst black.



The Windsor EV’s chief rival in the market is the Tata Nexon EV which is priced from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 16.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The top variant of the Windsor EV is priced Rs 79,000 cheaper than the range-topping Nexon EV, while the entry-level price of the Nexon EV is lower by a whole Rs 1 lakh.

The carmaker has also expanded its BaaS option to its other electric models, including the ZS EV and the Comet EV. Under this scheme, the entry-level price of the Comet EV has been reduced by Rs 2 lakh, now starting at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and the entry model of the ZS EV also sees a price drop of Rs 5 lakh, with a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: MG Windsor EV: In Pictures

Our review of the MG Windsor EV drops on September 23, 2024, at 11:00 am, meanwhile, catch our first look video here: