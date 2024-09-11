MG Windsor EV: In Pictures

After sharing a series of teasers of its upcoming electric vehicle, JSW MG Motor India has finally launched the Windsor EV in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, keep in mind that the price mentioned does not cover the cost of the battery pack, which can be obtained through a subscription for Rs 3.5 per km. MG has opted for the subscription model to reduce the initial acquisition cost.

The MG Windsor is based on the parent company SAIC’s Wuling Cloud EV, which is sold in some global markets.

The Windsor EV will be offered in three variants: Excite, Exclusive, and Essence.

It is offered with a 38 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor driving the front wheels. The motor puts out 134 bhp and 200 Nm. There are four drive modes: Eco+, Eco, Normal, and Sport.

MG claims the Windsor EV can travel up to 331 km on a single charge.

The interior features a minimalist design theme, with the biggest talking point being the large 15.6-inch ‘Grandview’ central touchscreen.

Other features on the vehicle include a powered tailgate, 360-degree cameras, wireless phone charging, a six-speaker audio system, and connected car technology.

The rear seat reclines the backrest up to 135 degrees.

Bookings for the Windsor EV will commence on October 3, 2024. Test drives at dealerships will commence on September 25, 2024.