MG Windsor EV: In Pictures

The MG Windsor EV has finally launched in India at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 11, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The battery pack is to be obtained on a subscription basis
  • The Windsor EV will be available in four variants
  • Gets a 38 kWh battery pack with 331 km of claimed range

After sharing a series of teasers of its upcoming electric vehicle, JSW MG Motor India has finally launched the Windsor EV in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, keep in mind that the price mentioned does not cover the cost of the battery pack, which can be obtained through a subscription for Rs 3.5 per km. MG has opted for the subscription model to reduce the initial acquisition cost.

 

Also Read: MG Windsor EV Launched In India At Rs 9.99 Lakh Under Battery Subscription Model

 

Cloud EV and Windsor EV

The MG Windsor is based on the parent company SAIC’s Wuling Cloud EV, which is sold in some global markets.

MG Windsor EV 2

The Windsor EV will be offered in three variants: Excite, Exclusive, and Essence.

MG Windsor EV

It is offered with a 38 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor driving the front wheels. The motor puts out 134 bhp and 200 Nm. There are four drive modes: Eco+, Eco, Normal, and Sport.

Windsor 1

MG claims the Windsor EV can travel up to 331 km on a single charge.

Windsor

The interior features a minimalist design theme, with the biggest talking point being the large 15.6-inch ‘Grandview’ central touchscreen.

Windsor 1

Other features on the vehicle include a powered tailgate, 360-degree cameras, wireless phone charging, a six-speaker audio system, and connected car technology.

Windsor

The rear seat reclines the backrest up to 135 degrees.

Windsor 2

Bookings for the Windsor EV will commence on October 3, 2024. Test drives at dealerships will commence on September 25, 2024.

 

# JSW MG Motor India# MG Motor India# MG Windsor EV# Windsor EV# MG Windsor EV Pictures# MG electric car# Electric cars# Cars# Cover Story
