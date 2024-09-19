Login
MG Windsor EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Range, Battery, Features Compared

While physically larger, the Windsor EV has been positioned as an alternative to India's best-selling electric car. We see how the two stack up on paper.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 19, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Windsor is notably larger than the Nexon in terms of physical size
  • Nexon EV LR has power, torque and range advantage on paper
  • MG yet to announce full pricing for the Windsor EV

MG Motor India recently launched the MG Windsor EV in India, the brand’s third all-electric model for the market after the ZS EV and the diminutive Comet EV. Sitting below the ZS EV, the Windsor has an introductory starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) though this does not include the cost of the battery. The battery is offered on a subscription basis at a minimum cost of Rs 3.50 per km. At that price, the Windsor goes up against some prominent players in the mass market EV space including the Tata Nexon EV. So just how do the two cars compare? Lets take a look.
 

Also read: JSW MG’s Nexa Moment? Premium Cars To Be Retailed Via New ‘MG Select’ Outlets Starting 2025
 

 

MG Windsor EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Dimensions

 

 MG Windsor EVTata Nexon EV
Length4295 mm3994 mm
Width2126 mm1811 mm
Height1677 mm1616 mm
Wheelbase2700 mm2498 mm
Boot Space604 litres350 litres

 

MG Windsor EV

The Windsor is notably larger than the Nexon EV in almost every aspect.

 

As was always apparent, the Windsor has a notable size advantage over the Nexon EV which is based on a subcompact SUV. The MG is longer, wider, taller and sits on an over 200 mm longer wheelbase. The MG also offers a notably larger boot. Size aside, the two EVs also have a different approach to design.

 

Also Read: MG Windsor EV Launched In India At Rs 9.99 Lakh Under Battery Subscription Model

 

Tata Nexon EV long term 17

The Nexon EV however gets that all-important SUV look compared to the Windsor's more MPV-like proportions.

 

While the Nexon looks the part of a sub-compact SUV, the Windsor comes across more as a 5-seater MPV with MG themselves calling it a Crossover Utility Vehicle. The cab-forward design and extended roofline gives it a MPV-like profile while the lighting arrangement up front certainly comes across as unique.

 

Also Read: MG Windsor EV: In Pictures 
 

MG Windsor EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Specifications

 MG Windsor EVTata Nexon EV MRTata Nexon EV LR
MotorPermanent magnet SynchronousPermanent magnet Synchronous ACPermanent magnet Synchronous AC
Battery Capacity38 kWh30 kWh40.5 kWh
Power134 bhp127 bhp143 bhp
Torque200 Nm215 Nm215 Nm
Claimed Range331 km275 km (MIDC)390 km (MIDC)
Charging3.3 kW AC/ 7.4 kW AC/ 50 kW DC3.3 kW AC/ 7.2 kW AC / 50 kW DC3.3 kW AC/ 7.2 kW AC / 50 kW DC
AC Charging Time (0-100%)13.8 hrs / 6.5 hrs10.5 hrs / 4.3 hrs (10-100%)15 hrs / 6 hrs (10-100%)
DC Charging Time (0-80%)55 mins56 mins (10-80%)56 mins (10-80%)

MG looks to have kept things simple with the Windsor with only a sole powertrain option on offer. The Windsor’s battery pack holds the middle ground between the medium-range and long-range variants of the Nexon EV with the claimed range also being a virtual middle ground. Do note that while the figures for the Nexon EV are based on the latest Mixed Indian Driving Cycle Test criteria. MG Motor India has not specified if the Windsor EV’s range is from MIDC testing or internal company testing.

mg windsor ev battery pack lfp carandbike 1

The Windsor is offered with a single powertrain option that offers up to 331 km of claimed range.

 

The Nexon holds the torque advantage in both the Medium Range and Long Range variants though the Windsor has the horsepower advantage over the former.
 

Also read: MG Windsor EV: Variants Explained
 

Tata Nexon EV facelift 7

Nexon EV is offered with two powertrain options replete with two different-size battery packs.

 

In terms of charging, the Windsor and both Nexon EVs support 3.3 kW and 7.2/7.4 kW AC charging as well as up to 50 kW DC fast charging. Charge times are also quite similar for fast charging - the Nexon EV's being slightly slower.
 

MG Windsor EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Features
 

In terms of kit, the top-spec Windsor offers tech such as a large 15.6-inch touchscreen, 8.8-inch digital instruments display, six-way power-adjustable driver seat, wireless smartphone charger, auto-dimming IRVMs, leatherette upholstery, 360-degree cameras, connected car tech, 256-colour ambient lighting, Infinity audio system, ventilated front seats and a panoramic glass roof.
 

MG Windsor EV Variants Explained 2

Windsor is loaded with tech in top-spec trim including a large 15.6-inch touchscreen

 

In addition to this the Windsor packs in standard kit such as all-LED lighting, 135-degree reclining rear seat backrest, keyless entry and go, cruise control, auto climate control, 6 airbags, ABS, ESP, hill start assist and descent control and auto headlamps and wipers.
 

Windsor

135 degree reclining seats are a USP of the Windsor and offered in all variants.

 

In comparison, the Nexon EV gets goodies such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen, 10.25-inch digital instruments display, JBL sound system, 360-degree cameras, leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, auto headlamps and wipers, an air purifier and a sunroof in the top models. Standard features meanwhile include bits such as 6 airbags, ESP, a reverse camera, auto climate control, keyless go and connected car tech.
 Tata Nexon EV facelift 29

Tata upped its game with the Nexon EV facelift when it came to features; top-spec EV offers plenty of tech.

 

On the charging front, the base Windsor and the Nexon EV MR come with a 3.3 kW AC charger as standard while the Nexon EV LR and higher trims of the Windsor EV get a 7.2 kW wall box charger.
 

MG Windsor EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Price

Coming to the pricing, MG announced a very aggressive starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Windsor EV though this does come with some caveats. The price does not include the cost of the battery pack which is being offered on a subscription basis. MG is also yet to reveal prices for the other variants of the Windsor and also reveal the full price buyers will have to pay in case they choose to outright buy the EV, battery included.
 

The Nexon EV meanwhile is priced from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 16.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

