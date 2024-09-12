MG Windsor EV: Variants Explained

Earlier today, MG launched the latest addition to its all-electric range, the Windsor. The first all-new vehicle launch from MG in well over a year, the Windsor is the third EV to be brought to Indian shores by the manufacturer. While the Windsor’s base price amounts to Rs 9.99 lakh, it doesn’t include the cost of the battery pack which is solely offered on a subscription basis at a rate of Rs 3.5 per km. Offered in three variants- Excite, Exclusive and Essence, here is the full lowdown on the variants of the EV.



Excite

Even in its base spec, the MG Windsor is well specced for its price tag. On the outside, the Windsor Excite gets LED units for its DRLs, headlamps, and tail lamps along with flush-fitting door handles, which is an uncommon feature in most cars in the same price range. However, it misses out on the 18-inch alloy wheels and is instead offered with 17-inch steel wheels with wheel covers. This variant can solely be had in a Pearl White shade.



On the inside, the Excite variant comes with fabric seats and is equipped with a smaller 10-inch touchscreen and 7-inch fully-digital instruments cluster with wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto. MG also does not offer the majority of the connected car features from the iSmart suite in this variant. A few other standard features on the Windsor include automatic climate control, rear AC vents, reclining ‘aero-lounge’ rear seats and cruise control. This variant gets a six-speaker sound system.



Remarkably, MG is offering most of the safety features on the Windsor as standard. These include six airbags, three-point seatbelts, hill-start assist control, hill descent control, electronic stability program, rear parking sensors, an electric parking brake, all four disc brakes, and auto headlamps. The only safety features it misses out on that are offered in higher-spec variants are a 360-degree camera and LED cornering lights.

The variant is offered with a 3.3 kW portable charging cable and a 3.3 kW AC home charging box.

LED Projector Headlamps

LED Projector Headlamps LED Daytime Running Lights

LED Front Positioning Lamps

LED Tail Light

Illuminated Front MG Logo

Turn Indicators on ORVM

Flush Door Handles

Glass Antenna

Knight Black Interiors

Royal Touch Gold Interior Highlights (Interior)

Leather Driver Armrest

Fabric Seats

Front & Rear Height Adjustable Headrests

LED Luggage Lamp

Rear AC Vents

LED Front Reading Lamp

10.1-inch Touchscreen Infotainment Display

USB + FM + Bluetooth Music & Calling

Steering Mounted Audio Controls

USB Chargers (Front 2 - 1 Type A & 1 Type C/Rear 1 - Type C)

12V Power Outlet

Wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay

6 Speaker Sound System

Multi-level Reclining Rear Seat

Fully Digital 7 inch LCD Instruments Display

Steering Column Mounted E-shifter

Smart Entry System

Smart Start System

Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

Fully Automatic Temperature Control

ORVM with Electric Adjustment

Manual ORVM

All Four Power Windows

6 Airbags (Dual Front, Side & Curtain)

3-point Seat Belt (All Seats)

Seat Belt Reminder (All Seats)

Electronic Stability Program

Hill-Start Assist Control

Hill Descent Control

Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)

Rear Parking Sensors

LED Rear Fog Lamps

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Indirect)

All 4 Disc Brakes

Auto Hold

Electric Parking Brake

ISOFIX

Rain Sensing Wipers

Auto Headlamps

Follow Me Home Headlamps

Exclusive





With the Exclusive variant, the Windsor gains 18-inch alloy wheels over the base variant and comes with chrome finishing on the window beltline. This variant can be had in two colours- Pearl White and Starburst Black.

On the inside, it gets leather-clad seats, dashboard, door trims, and a steering wheel. Some notable feature additions in the variant include the larger 15.6-inch touchscreen, 8.8-inch digital instruments display, six-way power-adjustable seats, wireless smartphone charger, auto-dimming IRVMs, and power-folding ORVMs. The Windsor Exclusive also gets the iSmart suite with over 80 connected features. On the safety front, this variant gains a 360-degree camera and LED cornering lights over the Excite.

(In addition to the features offered in Excite variant)

18-Inch Alloy Wheels

Chrome Finish on Window Beltline

Leather Seats

Leather Dashboard

Leather Door Trims

Leather Steering Wheel

LED Rear Reading Lights

15.6-inch Touchscreen Infotainment Display

Fully Digital 8.8-inch LCD Instruments Display

6-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat

Smart Flush Door Handles

Wireless Smartphone Charger

Power Folding ORVM with Auto Fold

Sunvisor with Vanity Mirror & Illumination

Rear Seat Centre Armrest with Cup Holder

360 Degree Camera

LED Cornering Lights

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Direct)

Auto-Dimming IRVM

iSmart Connected Car Features

Essence



The top-spec variant of the Windsor, the Essence is the only variant offered with a panoramic glass roof. Some other stand-out features in this variant include ambient lighting, a nine-speaker audio system, ventilated front seats, and a 7.4 kW AC Fast Charger which is offered as an option on other variants. This is also the only variant offered with four colour options- Turquoise Green, Starburst Black, Clay Beige and Pearl White.

(In addition to the features offered in the Exclusive variant)