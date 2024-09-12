Login
MG Windsor EV: Variants Explained

The MG Windsor EV is offered in three variants- Excite, Exclusive and Essence, with prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 12, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • MG has launched the Windsor EV in India at Rs 9.99 lakh.
  • Price doesn’t include the cost of the battery pack.
  • Offered in three variants- Excite, Exclusive and Essence.

Earlier today, MG launched the latest addition to its all-electric range, the Windsor. The first all-new vehicle launch from MG in well over a year, the Windsor is the third EV to be brought to Indian shores by the manufacturer. While the Windsor’s base price amounts to Rs 9.99 lakh, it doesn’t include the cost of the battery pack which is solely offered on a subscription basis at a rate of Rs 3.5 per km. Offered in three variants- Excite, Exclusive and Essence, here is the full lowdown on the variants of the EV. 
 

Also Read: MG Windsor EV Launched In India At Rs 9.99 Lakh Under Battery Subscription Model

 

Excite

MG Windsor EV Variants Explained

Even in its base spec, the MG Windsor is well specced for its price tag. On the outside, the Windsor Excite gets LED units for its DRLs, headlamps, and tail lamps along with flush-fitting door handles, which is an uncommon feature in most cars in the same price range. However, it misses out on the 18-inch alloy wheels and is instead offered with 17-inch steel wheels with wheel covers.  This variant can solely be had in a Pearl White shade.


On the inside, the Excite variant comes with fabric seats and is equipped with a smaller 10-inch touchscreen and 7-inch fully-digital instruments cluster with wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto. MG also does not offer the majority of the connected car features from the iSmart suite in this variant. A few other standard features on the Windsor include automatic climate control, rear AC vents, reclining ‘aero-lounge’ rear seats and cruise control. This variant gets a six-speaker sound system.


Remarkably, MG is offering most of the safety features on the Windsor as standard. These include six airbags, three-point seatbelts, hill-start assist control, hill descent control, electronic stability program, rear parking sensors, an electric parking brake, all four disc brakes, and auto headlamps. The only safety features it misses out on that are offered in higher-spec variants are a 360-degree camera and LED cornering lights.

 

The variant is offered with a 3.3 kW portable charging cable and a 3.3 kW AC home charging box.

 

Also Read: MG Windsor EV: In Pictures

 


  •  LED Projector Headlamps
  • LED Daytime Running Lights
  • LED Front Positioning Lamps
  • LED Tail Light
  • Illuminated Front MG Logo
  • Turn Indicators on ORVM
  • Flush Door Handles
  • Glass Antenna
  • Knight Black Interiors
  • Royal Touch Gold Interior Highlights (Interior)
  • Leather Driver Armrest
  • Fabric Seats
  • Front & Rear Height Adjustable Headrests
  • LED Luggage Lamp
  • Rear AC Vents
  • LED Front Reading Lamp
  • 10.1-inch Touchscreen Infotainment Display
  • USB + FM + Bluetooth Music & Calling
  • Steering Mounted Audio Controls
  • USB Chargers (Front 2 - 1 Type A & 1 Type C/Rear 1 - Type C)
  • 12V Power Outlet
  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay
  • 6 Speaker Sound System
  • Multi-level Reclining Rear Seat
  • Fully Digital 7 inch LCD Instruments Display
  • Steering Column Mounted E-shifter
  • Smart Entry System
  • Smart Start System
  • Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Cruise Control
  • Fully Automatic Temperature Control
  • ORVM with Electric Adjustment
  • Manual ORVM
  • All Four Power Windows
  • 6 Airbags (Dual Front, Side & Curtain)
  • 3-point Seat Belt (All Seats)
  • Seat Belt Reminder (All Seats)
  • Electronic Stability Program
  • Hill-Start Assist Control
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)
  • Rear Parking Sensors
  • LED Rear Fog Lamps
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Indirect)
  • All 4 Disc Brakes
  • Auto Hold
  • Electric Parking Brake
  • ISOFIX
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Auto Headlamps
  • Follow Me Home Headlamps

 

Exclusive

MG Windsor EV Variants Explained 1
 

With the Exclusive variant, the Windsor gains 18-inch alloy wheels over the base variant and comes with chrome finishing on the window beltline. This variant can be had in two colours- Pearl White and Starburst Black.

MG Windsor EV Variants Explained 2

On the inside, it gets leather-clad seats, dashboard, door trims, and a steering wheel. Some notable feature additions in the variant include the larger 15.6-inch touchscreen, 8.8-inch digital instruments display, six-way power-adjustable seats, wireless smartphone charger, auto-dimming IRVMs, and power-folding ORVMs. The Windsor Exclusive also gets the iSmart suite with over 80 connected features. On the safety front, this variant gains a 360-degree camera and LED cornering lights over the Excite.

 

Also Read: World EV Day 2024: Upcoming EVs To Launch In India In FY2025

 

(In addition to the features offered in Excite variant)

 

  • 18-Inch Alloy Wheels
  • Chrome Finish on Window Beltline
  • Leather Seats
  • Leather Dashboard
  • Leather Door Trims
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • LED Rear Reading Lights
  • 15.6-inch Touchscreen Infotainment Display
  • Fully Digital 8.8-inch LCD Instruments Display
  • 6-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat
  • Smart Flush Door Handles
  • Wireless Smartphone Charger
  • Power Folding ORVM with Auto Fold
  • Sunvisor with Vanity Mirror & Illumination
  • Rear Seat Centre Armrest with Cup Holder 
  • 360 Degree Camera
  • LED Cornering Lights
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Direct)
  • Auto-Dimming IRVM
  • iSmart Connected Car Features

 

Essence

MG Windsor Variants Explained
The top-spec variant of the Windsor, the Essence is the only variant offered with a panoramic glass roof. Some other stand-out features in this variant include ambient lighting, a nine-speaker audio system, ventilated front seats, and a 7.4 kW AC Fast Charger which is offered as an option on other variants. This is also the only variant offered with four colour options- Turquoise Green, Starburst Black, Clay Beige and Pearl White.

 

(In addition to the features offered in the Exclusive variant)


  •  Multi Colour LED Ambient Lighting (With 256 Colours)
  • PM2.5 Filter
  • 9 Speakers Audio System by Infinity
  • 7.4 kW AC Fast Charger
  • Panoramic Glass Roof
  • Ventilated Front Row Seats (Driver & Co-driver)
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

