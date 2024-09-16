Login
JSW MG’s Nexa Moment? Premium Cars To Be Retailed Via New ‘MG Select’ Outlets Starting 2025

Through a separate sales channel, MG will introduce a series of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric models, with a plan to have a four-strong premium car lineup by end-2026.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 16, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • JSW MG Motor India announces new ‘MG Select’ sub-brand for premium cars.
  • Experience centres to come up in 12 major cities in the first phase of deployment.
  • First MG Select model will be launched in India in the first quarter of 2025.

Taking a leaf out of the country’s leading carmaker’s playbook, JSW MG Motor India has decided to adopt a twin-channel retail strategy, with a separate sales network to come up for its premium cars, named MG Select. Just like Maruti Suzuki did with its Nexa chain, JSW MG will also set up an exclusive network of outlets which will sell premium models only, with the company confirming it will establish MG Select outlets across 12 cities in India in Phase 1 of deployment. This new sales channel – aimed at tapping the ‘accessible luxury’ segment in the country – will house solely new-energy vehicles (NEVs), including hybrids, plug-in hybrids, electric vehicles and models with other alternative powertrains. JSW MG has now opened applications for dealer partners to set up MG Select outlets across India.

 

Also Read: MG Windsor EV Launched In India At Rs 9.99 Lakh Under Battery Subscription Model

 

MG Cyberster 2

The all-electric Cyberster drop-top could be one of the first models introduced under the MG Select portfolio.

 

The first model to be introduced under the MG Select retail chain will come in the first quarter of 2025, the company confirmed in a statement. The plan is to launch four high-end vehicles under the MG Select banner by the end of 2026, but at this time, JSW MG has not shared the product roadmap for its premium vehicle business. However, it is clear that accessible, affordable models – including those on sale today – will continue to be sold through regular MG showrooms, while pricier cars will be reserved for MG Select outlets.

 

Speaking on the announcement of the new retail chain, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, “The traditional concept of 'purchasing' is evolving, with Indian consumers increasingly shifting towards accessible luxury. MG Select aims to position itself as a key player in this segment by offering an elevated brand experience to new-age customers, who aspire for premium brands. Infused with personalisation and driven by innovation, the MG Select experience centres will offer a curated experience to customers, blending culture, hospitality, sustainability, innovation and craftsmanship, and reimagining luxury.”

 

Also Read: MG Windsor EV: In Pictures 
 

MG Select: Which cars could be ideal candidates?

 

Being part of China’s SAIC Motor, JSW MG Motor India benefits from an expansive catalogue of models to choose from. Even before the joint venture with JSW, MG introduced models from various SAIC sister brands in India, and the same approach is likely to be adopted with the MG Select portfolio as well.

 

Also Read: New MG Astor Makes Global Debut; Gets Hybrid Powertrain

 

MG to open new premium car showrooms under mg select sub brand first model coming in 2025 carandbike 1

The R7 is an all-electric coupe-SUV with a range of up to 600 kilometres.

 

One of the most obvious front-runners could be the all-electric MG Cyberster, which is a roadster, and will almost certainly be brought to India as a full import, which would make it by far and away the most expensive MG on sale. SAIC also has other high-end vehicles that it retails through other brands, including Rising Auto, Maxus and IM Motors (Intelligent Mobility), with the latter primed to take on the likes of Tesla and BYD in Europe.

 

At the recent Indonesia auto show, MG had showcased the R7 coupe-SUV, another all-electric model with a 90 kWh battery and a range of up to 600 kilometres, which could also be in contention. MG has also previously showcased the MIFA 9 electric MPV at the 2023 Auto Expo, which is yet another luxury-focused, high-end model that could be under consideration for launch.

