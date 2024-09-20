MG Comet, ZS EV Now Available With Battery Subscription Option

Shortly after introducing battery as a service (BaaS) in the Indian market with the Windsor EV, MG Motor India is now offering the battery subscription service with the Comet EV and the ZS EV. With the move to the BaaS, the starting price of the Comet EV has been reduced by Rs 2 lakh with the EV priced from Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The ZS EV meanwhile sees its starting price reduced by Rs 5 lakh for the entry model to Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Both prices exclude the rental cost of the battery.



Also read: MG Windsor EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Range, Battery, Features Compared



The price for the Comet EV starts at Rs 4.99 lakh with the battery subscription costing an additional Rs 2.5 per km.

The standard starting price for the Comet EV and ZS EV is Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 18.98 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.



Moving to the battery rental, the Comet EV has a rental cost of Rs 2.5 per km while the battery subscription cost for ZS EV stands at Rs 4.5 per km. MG says that the BaaS will be supported by a network of finance partners including Bajaj Finserv, Hero Fincorp, Vidyut, and Ecofy Autovert. As with the Windsor EV, customers opting for the BaaS with the ZS EV and Comet will be able to avail of an assured buyback scheme at the end of the third year of ownership.



Also read: JSW MG’s Nexa Moment? Premium Cars To Be Retailed Via New ‘MG Select’ Outlets Starting 2025



The ZS EV has a battery subscription cost of Rs 4.5 per km; price starts at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) under BaaS model.

Commenting on the announcement, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, “With BaaS, we have created a platform for easy ownership, making our EVs more accessible than ever. Given the strong response to Windsor under the BaaS program, we are now extending its benefits to our popular EV models, the Comet and ZS. I am confident that this unique ownership model will further boost EV adoption in the country.”



Also Read: MG Windsor EV Launched In India At Rs 9.99 Lakh Under Battery Subscription Model





The Comet EV is the smallest and most affordable electric car currently in the Indian market. The diminutive three-door EV is offered in a choice of three variants and comes with a 17.3 kWh battery pack that gives it a claimed range of up to 240 km.



Also read: MG Windsor EV: Variants Explained



The ZS EV meanwhile is the brand’s flagship electric car for the Indian market. The compact electric SUV is offered in a total of four variants and comes equipped with a large 50.3 kWh battery giving it a range of up to 461 km on a single charge.