Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
MG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai AlcazarTata Punch EVMercedes-Benz New E-ClassHyundai Exter
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia EV9Nissan New MagniteBYD eMAX 7Mercedes-Benz New E-ClassSkoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero New Destini 125Hero Xtreme 160R 4VTriumph Speed 400JAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Aprilia Tuono 457Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Suzuki GSX-R1000RBMW CE 02 ElectricYamaha YZF R7
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

MG Comet, ZS EV Now Available With Battery Subscription Option

The prices for the Comet EV and ZS EV now start at Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively under the battery as a service scheme.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 20, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Comet EV priced from Rs 4.99 lakh with battery subscription service
  • ZS EV now priced from Rs 13.99 lakh plus battery rental cost
  • Comet, ZS EV battery rental priced at Rs 2.5 per km and Rs 4.5 per km respectively

Shortly after introducing battery as a service (BaaS) in the Indian market with the Windsor EV, MG Motor India is now offering the battery subscription service with the Comet EV and the ZS EV. With the move to the BaaS, the starting price of the Comet EV has been reduced by Rs 2 lakh with the EV priced from Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The ZS EV meanwhile sees its starting price reduced by Rs 5 lakh for the entry model to Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Both prices exclude the rental cost of the battery.
 

Also read: MG Windsor EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Range, Battery, Features Compared
 

MG Comet Long term 11

The price for the Comet EV starts at Rs 4.99 lakh with the battery subscription costing an additional Rs 2.5 per km.

 

The standard starting price for the Comet EV and ZS EV is Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 18.98 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.
 

Moving to the battery rental, the Comet EV has a rental cost of Rs 2.5 per km while the battery subscription cost for ZS EV stands at Rs 4.5 per km. MG says that the BaaS will be supported by a network of finance partners including Bajaj Finserv, Hero Fincorp, Vidyut, and Ecofy Autovert. As with the Windsor EV, customers opting for the BaaS with the ZS EV and Comet will be able to avail of an assured buyback scheme at the end of the third year of ownership.
 

Also read: JSW MG’s Nexa Moment? Premium Cars To Be Retailed Via New ‘MG Select’ Outlets Starting 2025
 

MG Equips ZS EV With Level 2 ADAS

The ZS EV has a battery subscription cost of Rs 4.5 per km; price starts at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) under BaaS model.

 

Commenting on the announcement, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, “With BaaS, we have created a platform for easy ownership, making our EVs more accessible than ever. Given the strong response to Windsor under the BaaS program, we are now extending its benefits to our popular EV models, the Comet and ZS. I am confident that this unique ownership model will further boost EV adoption in the country.”
 

Also Read: MG Windsor EV Launched In India At Rs 9.99 Lakh Under Battery Subscription Model


 

The Comet EV is the smallest and most affordable electric car currently in the Indian market. The diminutive three-door EV is offered in a choice of three variants and comes with a 17.3 kWh battery pack that gives it a claimed range of up to 240 km.
 

Also read: MG Windsor EV: Variants Explained
 

The ZS EV meanwhile is the brand’s flagship electric car for the Indian market. The compact electric SUV is offered in a total of four variants and comes equipped with a large 50.3 kWh battery giving it a range of up to 461 km on a single charge.

# MG Motors# MG Motor India# JSW MG Motor India# MG Comet# MG Comet EV# MG ZS EV# MG ZS Electric SUV# MG battery subscription# MG Motor subscription# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Through a separate sales channel, MG will introduce a series of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric models, with a plan to have a four-strong premium car lineup by end-2026.
    JSW MG’s Nexa Moment? Premium Cars To Be Retailed Via New ‘MG Select’ Outlets Starting 2025
  • The British carmaker’s next bet in the Indian electric vehicle space is the Windsor EV, which was launched recently at a price tag of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    MG Windsor EV: Top 10 Stats About MG’s Latest Electric Vehicle
  • The MG Windsor EV is offered in three variants- Excite, Exclusive and Essence, with prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh
    MG Windsor EV: Variants Explained
  • The MG Windsor EV has finally launched in India at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    MG Windsor EV: In Pictures
  • The Windsor EV is being offered with a battery subscription model with owners paying Rs 3.5 per km for the battery pack.
    MG Windsor EV Launched In India At Rs 9.99 Lakh Under Battery Subscription Model

Latest News

  • The prices for the Comet EV and ZS EV now start at Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively under the battery as a service scheme.
    MG Comet, ZS EV Now Available With Battery Subscription Option
  • Yet another unique challenge awaits our hosts in Episode 2. In this one, can they keep the windchimes installed in their car from creating a racket?
    car&bike Extreme Episode 2: Chimes In My Car Challenge
  • Winglets, updated suspension and brakes and more on Yamaha’s flagship superbike, the mighty R1!
    2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 And YZF-R1M Announced Internationally
  • Carmaker says first 1,000 customers to book the EV by October 8 will be offered benefits of up to Rs 51,000 and complementary 7 kW or 3 kW chargers.
    BYD eMAX 7 Bookings Open On September 21
  • Despite a dream start, what has stopped this iconic marque from upstaging the market leader? car&bike’s Preetam Bora dwells on Triumph’s conundrum
    Opinion: Can Speed T4 Help Triumph Crack The Classic Segment?
  • The Waltz Edition is offered on the LXi, VXi, and ZXi variants and includes additional accessories over the standard hatchback.
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Waltz Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 5.65 Lakh
  • A video that has surfaced on the internet has confirmed that the motorcycle is still under development by Hero MotoCorp
    Hero Xpulse 400 Spotted Testing In India
  • In conversation with carandbike, BYD India head Rajeev Chauhan confirmed the company’s fourth model line– following the introduction of the eMax 7 MPV – will be an SUV; likely to be positioned towards the premium end of the market.
    BYD Plots Second SUV For India In 2025; Likely To Debut At Bharat Mobility Global Expo
  • While physically larger, the Windsor EV has been positioned as an alternative to India's best-selling electric car. We see how the two stack up on paper.
    MG Windsor EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Range, Battery, Features Compared
  • The eMAX 7 is essentially the facelifted version of the e6, which has been on sale here for three years
    BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV India Launch On October 8

Popular MG Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved