MG Comet EV Finally Gets Fast Charging; Cheaper ZS EV With Panoramic Sunroof Launched

The MG Comet gets new variants which are now compatible with a 7.4 kW AC fast charger. The ZS EV gets a new Excite Pro trim with a dual-pane panoramic sunroof.
By Seshan Vijayraghvan

1 mins read

Published on March 5, 2024

Highlights

  • The MG Comet now gets variants that support 7.4 kW AC fast charging
  • MG ZS EV's new Excite Pro trim now gets dual-pane panoramic sunroof
  • The Comet's Excite FC and Exclusive FC trims support fast charging

MG Motor India has once again rejigged its model line-up and has introduced new variants for the Comet EV and the ZS EV, and there are two big takeaways from this recent announcement. Firstly, the MG Comet EV now finally gets fast charging capability. Yes, the company has launched two new variants – Excite FC and Exclusive FC, based on the mid- and top-spec trims of the EV, and these are now compatible with a 7.4 kW charger. Earlier, the Comet EV could only be changed with a 3.3 kW home charging cable. 

 

Also Read: MG Motor India Announces Price Cuts; ZS EV, Comet, Hector And Gloster Become Cheaper

 

 

The second big change is the launch of a new variant for the ZS EV, called Excite Pro, which comes with a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, priced at Rs. 19.98 lakh (ex-showroom, India). This effectively makes the ZS EV the first electric vehicle under Rs. 20 lakh to get a dual-pane panoramic sunroof. As for the Comet EV, Excite FC and Exclusive FC trims are priced at Rs. 8.24 lakh and Rs. 9.14 lakh (both ex-showroom India) respectively. 

 

Also Read: MG Hector Base Model Gets A Rs. 95,000 Price Cut

 

Talking about the updates, Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “MG is committed to continuously innovating and offering exciting products to customers at attractive value propositions. After taking customer feedback, using market insights and industry analysis, we have introduced the new variants of our EVs- MG ZS and Comet. Along with our products, we significantly emphasize on building EV awareness and establishing a robust EV ecosystem to make EV usage more convenient and accessible.”

 

 

In addition to AC fast charging, the new variants of the Comet EV also come with some added creature comforts as well. Features like an electronic parking brake, electronic stability control, rear disc brake, hill-hold control, power foldable ORVM, turn indicator integrated DRL, Creep mode and body-coloured ORVM. While the Comet’s range remains unchanged at 230 km, with a 7.4 kW AC fast charger you can charge the EV’s battery for 0-100 per cent in 3.5 hours, as opposed to 7 hours with the 3.3 kW home charger. MG also claims a charge time of 2.8 hours for topping up the Comet’s battery from 0-80 per cent, and 2.5 hours for 10-80 per cent.

 

 

As for the MG ZS EV, there aren’t any other changes made to the features list. The ZS EV comes with a 50.3 kWh Prismatic cell IP69K rated battery pack, offering a range of 461 km on a single charge. The electric compact SUV also comes with some advanced features like a digital key and Level 2 ADAS. The ZS EV range is currently priced from Rs. 18.98 lakh to Rs. 24.98 lakh, whereas the Comet EV range is priced from Rs. 6.99 lakh to Rs. 9.14 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India).

