Login

MG Hector Base Model Gets A Rs. 95,000 Price Cut; Two New Variants Of The SUV Introduced

Now the MG Hector’s prices start at Rs. 13.99 lakh. Additionally, MG has also introduced two new variants of the Hector – Shine Pro and Select Pro, priced at Rs. 16 lakh and Rs. 17.30 lakh (all ex-showroom, India) respectively.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 4, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The MG Hector base model has received a price cut of Rs. 95,000
  • MG has introduced Shine Pro and Select Pro variants for the Hector
  • The MG Hector now starts from Rs. 13.99 lakh

MG Motor India has announced yet another price cut for the Hector mid-size SUV. This time around, the carmaker has slashed the price of the entry-level Style variant by Rs. 95,000. Now the MG Hector’s prices start at Rs. 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Interestingly, this is the second time MG Motor India has dropped the price of the Hector. Earlier in February the starting price of the SUV was dropped by Rs. 5,000. Additionally, MG has also introduced two new variants of the Hector – Shine Pro and Select Pro, priced at Rs. 16 lakh and Rs. 17.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively. 

 

“Using insights from our market research, industry analysis, and customer feedback, we have introduced these two latest variants, underscoring our commitment to providing an elevated driving experience, characterized by performance and power, catering to the discerning preferences of SUV enthusiasts," said Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India.

 

Also Read: MG Motor India Announces Price Cuts; ZS EV, Comet, Hector And Gloster Become Cheaper

 

Both trims come with a segment-first 14-inch infotainment system with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

 

While there are no changes to the features list of the entry-lever Hector, the newly introduced Shine Pro and Select Pro trims come with a bunch of creature comforts. Both trims come with a segment-first 14-inch infotainment system with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, in addition to a wireless phone charger. The model now also gets a 7-inch LCD screen for the driver instrument cluster, and while the Select Pro trim offers a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, the Shine Pro gets a single-pane electric sunroof. 

 

The cabin too gets an all-Black interior with premium upholstery, leather-wrapped steering, and a brushed metal finish (CVT 5-seater). Both variants also get Push Button Engine Start/Stop with a Smart Key, and first-in-segment Digital Bluetooth Key and Key Sharing capability. 

 

As for other features, the new variants of the Hector feature LED projector headlamps, floating light turn indicators, connected LED taillamps, and chrome outside door handles. Furthermore, while the Select Pro comes with 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, the Shine Pro features 17-inch silver alloy wheels.

 

While the Select Pro comes with 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, the Shine Pro features 17-inch silver alloy wheels

 

With regards, to safety features, the new variants of the Hector come with cruise control, electric parking brake, all four-wheel disc brakes, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Hold Control (HAC), ABS + EBD, and Brake Assist. MG also offers - follow me home headlamps, cornering front fog lamps, front & rear defoggers, speed-sensing auto door locks, ISOFIX child seat anchors and high-speed warning alerts. All seats come with a seatbelt reminder function.

 

Under the hood, the MG Hector comes with the option of two engines - a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel. Both get the 6-speed manual gearbox, however the petrol engine additionally offers the option of a CVT automatic.

# MG Hector SUV# 2024 MG Hector# New MG Hector Variants# Hector Price Cut# MG Motor India# SUV# Family# Cars# New Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 29,603 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.5 Lakh
₹ 12,318/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 13,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2022 Mahindra Thar
  • 22,996 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 36,481/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.2
2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
  • 20,092 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.85 Lakh
₹ 24,300/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Maruti Suzuki Ritz, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Maruti Suzuki Ritz
  • 49,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.5 Lakh
₹ 5,599/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2021 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Honda City
  • 49,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 12.35 Lakh
₹ 27,660/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Tigor, New Delhi
8.9
2022 Tata Tigor
  • 19,781 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
₹ 16,797/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2023 Toyota Fortuner, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
9.1
2023 Toyota Fortuner
  • 7,925 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 49 Lakh
₹ 1,09,743/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Elite i20, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Elite i20
  • 12,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.1 Lakh
₹ 18,141/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Research More on

MG Hector
7.5

MG Hector

Starts at ₹ 15 - 22.32 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View MG Specifications
View MG Features

Popular Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Tata Motors Announces Demerger Of Commercial And Passenger Vehicle Businesses
Tata Motors Announces Demerger Of Commercial And Passenger Vehicle Businesses
8000 km Long Term Review: 2023 Hyundai Verna SX(O) Turbo/DCT
8000 km Long Term Review: 2023 Hyundai Verna SX(O) Turbo/DCT
Customer Referrals Make Up 25% Of BYD’s Total EV Sales In India: Sr. VP Sanjay Gopalakrishnan
Customer Referrals Make Up 25% Of BYD’s Total EV Sales In India: Sr. VP Sanjay Gopalakrishnan
Tata Nexon, Nexon EV Dark Edition Launched
Tata Nexon, Nexon EV Dark Edition Launched
Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Suzuki Motorcycle India Reports A 38 Per Cent Increase In Total Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Suzuki Motorcycle India Reports A 38 Per Cent Increase In Total Sales
Ola Electric Achieves Record 35,000 Registrations In February 2024
Ola Electric Achieves Record 35,000 Registrations In February 2024
Max Verstappen Leads Red Bull Racing To A 1-2 Finish In Bahrain
Max Verstappen Leads Red Bull Racing To A 1-2 Finish In Bahrain
Rolls-Royce Unveils Bespoke Arcadia Droptail
Rolls-Royce Unveils Bespoke Arcadia Droptail
Bugatti Reveals New V16 Hybrid Engine For Chiron Successor
Bugatti Reveals New V16 Hybrid Engine For Chiron Successor
Servotech Power Systems Secures New Order Of 1400 DC Fast EV Chargers From IOCL, OEMs
Servotech Power Systems Secures New Order Of 1400 DC Fast EV Chargers From IOCL, OEMs
Upcoming SUVs In 2024: Mahindra Thar 5-Door, Tata Curvv, Hyundai Creta N Line And More
Upcoming SUVs In 2024: Mahindra Thar 5-Door, Tata Curvv, Hyundai Creta N Line And More
Kia Seltos, Carens Have Lowest Ownership Cost In Their Segments: Frost & Sullivan Report
Kia Seltos, Carens Have Lowest Ownership Cost In Their Segments: Frost & Sullivan Report
car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Is The Trailblazer of the Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Is The Trailblazer of the Year
Skoda Kushaq Explorer Unveiled; Gets Head Up Display, Matte Paint
Skoda Kushaq Explorer Unveiled; Gets Head Up Display, Matte Paint
Actor Priya Mani Takes Delivery Of Her New Mercedes-Benz GLC Luxury SUV
Actor Priya Mani Takes Delivery Of Her New Mercedes-Benz GLC Luxury SUV
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • MG Hector Base Model Gets A Rs. 95,000 Price Cut; Two New Variants Of The SUV Introduced
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved