MG Hector Base Model Gets A Rs. 95,000 Price Cut; Two New Variants Of The SUV Introduced

MG Motor India has announced yet another price cut for the Hector mid-size SUV. This time around, the carmaker has slashed the price of the entry-level Style variant by Rs. 95,000. Now the MG Hector’s prices start at Rs. 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Interestingly, this is the second time MG Motor India has dropped the price of the Hector. Earlier in February the starting price of the SUV was dropped by Rs. 5,000. Additionally, MG has also introduced two new variants of the Hector – Shine Pro and Select Pro, priced at Rs. 16 lakh and Rs. 17.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively.

“Using insights from our market research, industry analysis, and customer feedback, we have introduced these two latest variants, underscoring our commitment to providing an elevated driving experience, characterized by performance and power, catering to the discerning preferences of SUV enthusiasts," said Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India.

While there are no changes to the features list of the entry-lever Hector, the newly introduced Shine Pro and Select Pro trims come with a bunch of creature comforts. Both trims come with a segment-first 14-inch infotainment system with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, in addition to a wireless phone charger. The model now also gets a 7-inch LCD screen for the driver instrument cluster, and while the Select Pro trim offers a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, the Shine Pro gets a single-pane electric sunroof.

The cabin too gets an all-Black interior with premium upholstery, leather-wrapped steering, and a brushed metal finish (CVT 5-seater). Both variants also get Push Button Engine Start/Stop with a Smart Key, and first-in-segment Digital Bluetooth Key and Key Sharing capability.

As for other features, the new variants of the Hector feature LED projector headlamps, floating light turn indicators, connected LED taillamps, and chrome outside door handles. Furthermore, while the Select Pro comes with 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, the Shine Pro features 17-inch silver alloy wheels.

With regards, to safety features, the new variants of the Hector come with cruise control, electric parking brake, all four-wheel disc brakes, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Hold Control (HAC), ABS + EBD, and Brake Assist. MG also offers - follow me home headlamps, cornering front fog lamps, front & rear defoggers, speed-sensing auto door locks, ISOFIX child seat anchors and high-speed warning alerts. All seats come with a seatbelt reminder function.

Under the hood, the MG Hector comes with the option of two engines - a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel. Both get the 6-speed manual gearbox, however the petrol engine additionally offers the option of a CVT automatic.