MG Motor India Announces Price Cuts; ZS EV, Comet, Hector And Gloster Become Cheaper
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
1 mins read
Published on February 2, 2024
- The MG ZS EV gets a new base variant priced at Rs. 18.98 lakh
- MG Comet EV gets a Rs. 1 lakh price cut and it now priced at Rs. 6.99 lakh
- The MG Hector and Gloster also get substantial price cuts
MG Motor India has announced price cuts for select models in the country to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Morris Garages brand. Starting prices for the brand’s two all-electric models - the ZS EV and Comet EV have received a substantial cut. While the Comet’s starting price has come down by almost Rs. 1 lakh, MG has introduced a new entry-level variant for the ZS EV called Executive, which is priced at Rs. 18.98 lakh. Additionally, the Hector diesel and the Gloster too have received price revisions. (All prices ex-showroom)
MG ZS EV
Compared to the Excite variant of the ZS EV the new Executive trim is Rs. 3.90 lakh cheaper
The MG ZS EV was the first electric vehicle from the brand. The electric compact SUV received a substantial facelift in 2023 and was earlier available in three variants – Excite, Exclusive and Exclusive Pro. Now, the company has added a new base model (Executive) with an aim to make the EV more accessible. Compared to the Excite variant of the ZS EV, the new trim is Rs. 3.90 lakh cheaper. While visually the SUV will remain unchanged, details about the alterations in its features list are yet to be revealed. The electric SUV continues to come with the same 50.3 kWh battery pack offering a range of up to 461 km on a single charge.
MG Comet EV
Comet’s starting price has come down by almost Rs. 1 lakh
The Comet EV is the smallest and cheapest car in the company’s line-up, however, to make the small EV even more appealing, the carmaker has reduced the prices further. Now the Comet will start around Rs. 6.99 lakh. In comparison, the entry-level Pace variant was Rs. 99,000 more expensive at Rs. 7.98 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).
Also Read: JSW Group Acquires 35% Stake In MG Motor India; Enters Into JV With SAIC
MG Hector
For the 2024 model year, MG Motor India has slashed the price of the base model of the SUV
The MG Hector was the company’s first model in India, and it has received several updates over the years. For the 2024 model year, MG Motor India has slashed the price of the base model of the SUV. The petrol model which earlier started at Rs. 15 lakh is now priced from Rs. 14.95 lakh, while the diesel trim, which was priced at Rs. 18.29 lakh is now priced at Rs. 17.50 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).
Also Read: MG Motor India Aims To Hand Over Majority Stake To Indian Suitors In 2-4 Years
MG Gloster
Prices for the MG Gloster has now come down to Rs. 37.50 lakh
The starting price of the MG Gloster too has been slashed by Rs. 1.30 lakh. Earlier the 4x2 Sharp variant of the Gloster was priced at Rs. 38.80 lakh, and now it has come down to Rs. 37.50 lakh (both ex-showroom).
Earlier this month MG also launched the 2024 model year Astor, with some new features and updated tech. The company also introduced new trim options - Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro, with prices starting at Rs. 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom).
