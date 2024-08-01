MG Windsor EV Name Confirmed For Wuling Cloud In India Ahead Of September Launch

Ahead of the official unveiling, JSW MG Motor India has confirmed its upcoming electric crossover will be named the Windsor EV. Named after Windsor Castle, located in the United Kingdom, MG’s new electric car – which is already sold overseas as the Wuling Cloud – is expected to make its debut in the coming weeks, and is set to be launched in September.

MG Windsor EV: Dimensions



The Cloud EV, which is renamed Windsor for India, measures 4,295 mm in length, making it slightly shorter than the MG ZS EV. However, it surpasses the ZS EV in width (1,850 mm) and height (1,652 mm). With a 2,700 mm wheelbase, it is notably longer than the ZS EV’s 2,585 mm wheelbase. The Windsor EV will feature 18-inch alloy wheels with 215/55-section tyres. Although it appears to be a large hatchback in photos, JSW MG Motor India is dubbing it a crossover.

The Windsor EV will have a longer wheelbase than the ZS EV.

MG Windsor EV: Interior and Features



Inside, the MG Windsor EV is expected to boast two screens: a 15.6-inch freestanding central touchscreen infotainment system and an 8.8-inch digital instrument display. The cabin includes ‘Italian bubble-style’ leatherette seats with electric adjustment for the front passengers, a ‘Sofa mode’ recline function, a powered tailgate, 360-degree cameras, wireless phone charging, a six-speaker audio system, and connected car technology.

A 15.6-inch central touchscreen occupies prime real estate on the Cloud EV's dash.

MG Windsor EV: Safety Equipment



Safety features include four airbags, electronic stability control, disc brakes on all four wheels, hill hold assist, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and lane departure warning, among others.

MG Windsor EV: Battery, Motor, and Range



The Windsor EV’s battery, at 50.6 kWh, will be comparable to that of the ZS EV and uses lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) cells. Its range is expected to be similar to the ZS EV, up to 460 kilometres. Charging it to 100 per cent with a regular AC charger takes over 7 hours, while a DC fast charger can charge it to 80 per cent in just over 30 minutes. The Windsor EV is likely to be powered by a single electric motor driving the front wheels, delivering 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, which is lower than the ZS EV.

MG Windsor EV: Expected Price



In India, the Windsor EV is anticipated to slot in between the Comet and the ZS EV in terms of pricing, with an expected price of Rs 15-20 lakh (ex-showroom) when it arrives in September. It will compete directly with the Tata Nexon EV, which remains India’s best-selling electric passenger vehicle.