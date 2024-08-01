Login
MG Windsor EV Name Confirmed For Wuling Cloud In India Ahead Of September Launch

Available overseas under SAIC’s Wuling sub-brand, the Windsor is expected to plug the gap between the Comet and ZS EV in JSW MG Motor India’s lineup.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 1, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Windsor EV name confirmed for next all-new model from MG Motor India.
  • Crossover-style EV is wider and taller than the ZS EV; equipped with a 50.6 kWh LFP battery.
  • Expected to be priced between Rs 15-20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ahead of the official unveiling, JSW MG Motor India has confirmed its upcoming electric crossover will be named the Windsor EV. Named after Windsor Castle, located in the United Kingdom, MG’s new electric car – which is already sold overseas as the Wuling Cloud – is expected to make its debut in the coming weeks, and is set to be launched in September.

 

Also Read: MG Cloud EV Teased In First Official Video; India Launch In September

 

MG Windsor EV: Dimensions
 

The Cloud EV, which is renamed Windsor for India, measures 4,295 mm in length, making it slightly shorter than the MG ZS EV. However, it surpasses the ZS EV in width (1,850 mm) and height (1,652 mm). With a 2,700 mm wheelbase, it is notably longer than the ZS EV’s 2,585 mm wheelbase. The Windsor EV will feature 18-inch alloy wheels with 215/55-section tyres. Although it appears to be a large hatchback in photos, JSW MG Motor India is dubbing it a crossover.

 

mg cloud ev all you need to know detailed first look carandbike 2

The Windsor EV will have a longer wheelbase than the ZS EV.

 

MG Windsor EV: Interior and Features


Inside, the MG Windsor EV is expected to boast two screens: a 15.6-inch freestanding central touchscreen infotainment system and an 8.8-inch digital instrument display. The cabin includes ‘Italian bubble-style’ leatherette seats with electric adjustment for the front passengers, a ‘Sofa mode’ recline function, a powered tailgate, 360-degree cameras, wireless phone charging, a six-speaker audio system, and connected car technology.

 

Also Read: MG Comet EV Long Term Report: Nothing Vanilla About It

 

mg cloud ev dashboard

A 15.6-inch central touchscreen occupies prime real estate on the Cloud EV's dash.

 

MG Windsor EV: Safety Equipment


Safety features include four airbags, electronic stability control, disc brakes on all four wheels, hill hold assist, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and lane departure warning, among others.

 

MG Windsor EV: Battery, Motor, and Range


The Windsor EV’s battery, at 50.6 kWh, will be comparable to that of the ZS EV and uses lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) cells. Its range is expected to be similar to the ZS EV, up to 460 kilometres. Charging it to 100 per cent with a regular AC charger takes over 7 hours, while a DC fast charger can charge it to 80 per cent in just over 30 minutes. The Windsor EV is likely to be powered by a single electric motor driving the front wheels, delivering 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, which is lower than the ZS EV.

 

MG Windsor EV: Expected Price


In India, the Windsor EV is anticipated to slot in between the Comet and the ZS EV in terms of pricing, with an expected price of Rs 15-20 lakh (ex-showroom) when it arrives in September. It will compete directly with the Tata Nexon EV, which remains India’s best-selling electric passenger vehicle.

# MG Windsor# MG Windsor EV# MG Cloud EV# MG Cloud# Electric vehicles# MG EV# MG Motor India# JSW MG Motor India# electric cars# EVs in India# Cars# Cover Story# New Cars# Upcoming Cars# Electric Cars
