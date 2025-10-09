logo
MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition Launched At Rs 16.65 Lakh; Limited To 300 Units

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
2025-10-09 14:14:07
Key Highlights
  • Inspire edition gets blacked out touches
  • BaaS price cost Rs 9.99 lakh for this edition
  • Gets a 38 kWh battery pack

The MG Windsor EV has received its first special edition, named the Inspire Edition. Priced at Rs 16.65 lakh (or Rs 9.99 lakh with the Battery-as-a-Service option), this version mainly features design updates, including blacked-out exterior elements and red accents inside the cabin. Limited to 300 units, the Inspire Edition marks one year since the model’s launch, during which MG has sold over 40,000 units of the Windsor EV.

Also Read: MG Hector, Hector Plus Prices Temporarily Slashed By Up To Rs 2.30 Lakh

MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition Launched Price Details 4

The Windsor Inspire Edition sports a dual-tone Pearl White and Starry Black exterior, highlighted by all-black alloy wheels with rose gold claddings, black ORVMs, and Inspire badging. The special edition also includes an accessory pack, featuring Rose Gold styling cues on the front grille element and bumper corner protectors.

Also Read: MG Windsor EV Pro 52.9 kWh Review: King Of The Range?

MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition Launched Price Details 2

Coming to the interior, the Inspire Edition continues its theme with Sangria Red and Black leather upholstery, an embroidered Inspire logo on the headrests, and gold detailing across the cabin. It also gets themed mats, cushions, rear window sunshades, and a leather key cover.

MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition Launched Price Details 3

The MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition is powered by a 38 kWh battery pack paired with a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor driving the front wheels. This setup churns out 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. MG claims a range of up to 331 kilometres on a full charge, with DC fast charging enabling the battery to be charged to 80 per cent in about 40 minutes.

Bookings for the limited-run Windsor Inspire Edition open today (October 9), with deliveries slated to begin on October 15.

