Afeela SUV Prototype Is Sony-Honda’s Next EV

Jaiveer Mehra
Jaiveer Mehra
1 min read
Jan 07, 2026, 01:12 PM
Key Highlights
  • Afeela SUV to debut in production guise in 2028
  • SUV prototype Sony's second e-SUV concept after 2022's Vision S 02
  • SUV's design similar to new Afeela 1 sedan

Sony Honda Mobility (SHM), the joint venture between Sony and Honda Motor Company, previewed its second model under its Afeela brand in the form of a new SUV prototype. The yet-to-be-named prototype is Sony's second electric SUV concept in the past five years, following the company's previous unveiling of a Vision-S 02 concept at CES 2022. The new Afeela prototype SUV looks to follow the same design principles as the brand’s upcoming Afeela 1 sedan and is expected to debut in production guise in 2028.

Afeela SUV Prototype 1

The prototype SUV bears a distinct resemblance to a more upright derivative of the Afeela 1, featuring a familiar fascia with a sleek, enclosed grille connected to swept-back rectangular headlamps and a rather featureless front bumper with a vent at its base. The sides feature the same clean lines as on the Afeela sedan, while the flowing roofline gives the car a coupe-SUV aesthetic with an integrated spoiler on the boot lip.

Afeela SUV Prototype 2

The rear is characterised by a familiar wrap-around lightbar style tail lamp and a rather staid bumper design. The interior has not been revealed, though the images do provide a glimpse of elements such as a triple-screen display on the dashboard and rear-seat entertainment displays. The SUV also looks to be a strict five-seater
Afeela SUV Prototype 3

SHM has not disclosed any technical details for its new SUV prototype, though we could expect it to be similar in size to 2022’s Sony Vision S 02 Concept, which measured around 4.9 m long and sat on a substantial 3m wheelbase. Additionally, the presence of sensor modules on the roof hints at Level 2+ self-driving capabilities.

Aside from the SUV, Sony also showcased the Afeela 1 at its stall at CES 2026, with the model set to go on sale in the US later this year. A launch in Japan is meanwhile expected to take place in 2027.

