Afeela SUV Prototype Is Sony-Honda’s Next EV

Sony Honda Mobility (SHM), the joint venture between Sony and Honda Motor Company, previewed its second model under its Afeela brand in the form of a new SUV prototype. The yet-to-be-named prototype is Sony's second electric SUV concept in the past five years, following the company's previous unveiling of a Vision-S 02 concept at CES 2022. The new Afeela prototype SUV looks to follow the same design principles as the brand’s upcoming Afeela 1 sedan and is expected to debut in production guise in 2028.

Also read: Honda Elevate, City Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.76 Lakh In Jan 2026



The prototype SUV bears a distinct resemblance to a more upright derivative of the Afeela 1, featuring a familiar fascia with a sleek, enclosed grille connected to swept-back rectangular headlamps and a rather featureless front bumper with a vent at its base. The sides feature the same clean lines as on the Afeela sedan, while the flowing roofline gives the car a coupe-SUV aesthetic with an integrated spoiler on the boot lip.

Also read: Honda Amaze Secures 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests



The rear is characterised by a familiar wrap-around lightbar style tail lamp and a rather staid bumper design. The interior has not been revealed, though the images do provide a glimpse of elements such as a triple-screen display on the dashboard and rear-seat entertainment displays. The SUV also looks to be a strict five-seater



Also read: CES 2023: Sony, Honda Reveal Electric Prototype 'Afeela' EV



SHM has not disclosed any technical details for its new SUV prototype, though we could expect it to be similar in size to 2022’s Sony Vision S 02 Concept, which measured around 4.9 m long and sat on a substantial 3m wheelbase. Additionally, the presence of sensor modules on the roof hints at Level 2+ self-driving capabilities.



Aside from the SUV, Sony also showcased the Afeela 1 at its stall at CES 2026, with the model set to go on sale in the US later this year. A launch in Japan is meanwhile expected to take place in 2027.