Honda & Sony Designed EVs Could Have PS5 Built I

Honda and Sony will be building electric cars together in the near future which is no secret. The idea is the coming together of Honda’s car-making and manufacturing expertise with Sony’s experience in creating consumer electronics, camera technology and in-car entertainment tech that it has been building for decades. For the last couple of years, Sony had been showcasing an electric car concept at CES, which Magna had manufactured.

Now, reports are coming out that this EV could also get a PlayStation 5 built-in which is Sony’s iconic gaming console. The PlayStation 5 launched last year and is on track to becoming the best-selling console of all time.

“Sony has content, services and entertainment technologies that move people. We are adapting these assets to mobility, and this is our strength against Tesla,” said Izumi Kawanishi, the president and chief operating officer of Sony Honda Mobility.

This was a clear shot against the bow of Tesla which in its updated 2021 Model S and Model X vehicles showcased a new infotainment system which is powered by AMD’S RDNA 2 graphics that provide almost similar computational and graphics capabilities to the Sony PS5. Heck, the car comes inbuilt with games like the Witcher which was only before seen on high-end gaming PCs.

Sony has already shown off its suit of sensors and infotainment technologies that are a part of the Vision S concept and this will further enhance the credibility of this effort by the Japanese giants. The Vision S will be followed up by an SUV EV as well which is why the integration of such technologies will be important for a family mover.