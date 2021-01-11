New Cars and Bikes in India
Sony Starts Testing Vision-S Electric Car On Public Roads

Though the car is not expected to go on sale anytime soon, the company seems to have started testing the electric car on public roads in Austria.

Sony's Vision-S Prototype reached Tokyo in July 2020 for advancing its sensing and audio technologies. expand View Photos
  • Sony Vision S concept car has 33 in-built sensors for driver support
  • It gets a 360-degree audio system with speakers integrated in the seats.
  • Sony's Vision-S concept was showcased at the CES 2020

It was last year at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January when Sony Corporation surprised everyone by showcasing its fully electric car - Vision-S. The Japanese technology giant revealed the electric prototype which comes packed with high-end technologies including camera sensors, entertainment systems and much more. Sony's Vision-S Prototype reached Tokyo in July 2020 for advancing its sensing and audio technologies. Though the car is not expected to go on sale anytime soon, the company seems to have started testing the electric car on public roads in Austria.

kq6mfjgg

The electric car platform for the Sony Vision S has been supplied by Magna, an automotive supplier

Built by an in-house AI and robotics team, the Japanese company claims that it has been fully road-tested. This is just to ensure that the EV and its platform Vision-S will comply with applicable safety norms and regulations. Moreover, Sony is also working Magna-Steyr to ensure that the vehicle is well-equipped to hit the road in Europe.

Sony's driverless prototype comes embedded with 33 sensors which can easily sense people and other vehicles both inside and outside the car to provide driving support. It takes advantage of the brand's expertise in the field of imaging, entertainment and sensors, which could be employed in the next-generation electric vehicles. The company is already supplying these technologies to Japanese automakers, however, it now wants to develop an individual product that can be supplied as an all-purpose solution.

7519hibg

The wheelbase of the Sony Vision S concept car stands at 3,000 mm

Sony hasn't shared any details about what powers the vehicle. However, it has revealed some key specifications of the car. Dimensionally, this prototype vehicle from Sony measures 4,895 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width and 1,450 mm in height. The wheelbase and ground clearance of the car stands at 3,000 mm and 120mm (up to 135 mm) respectively. The company claims that the Vision-S can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.8 seconds before hitting the top speed of 240 kmph.

It is also equipped with Sony's 360 Reality Audio offering ensuring unprecedented and immersive audio experience. The company uses object-based spatial audio technology for recreating vivid realism. Every seat comes with built-in individual speakers so that every passenger can enjoy their music their seats with a personalised sound configuration option. Additionally, there's a panoramic screen which offers a diverse array of content that can be accessed by driver and passengers.

