New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Sony Marching Ahead With The Development Of The Vision-S Concept Electric Car

The car also gets some goodies from Sony's iconic audio group with technologies like a 360-degree reality audio system which has speakers built-in the seat.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The Sony electric car gets a panoramic screen for the core user interface.

Highlights

  • The Sony electric car gets a panoramic screen for the core user interface
  • It gets some goodies from Sony's iconic audio group.
  • It gets a 360-degree audio system with speakers integrated in the seats.
Tech News

Sony stole the show at CES 2020, alas the last major trade show, before the world was crippled by the pandemic. And the company introduced its show-stopper which was something it is not known for. Cars, an electric one to be precise. Sony's Vision-S concept stole the show at CES, but at the time, the Japanese company insisted that this wasn't an overture for a product to carandbike, but instead just a concept and more about the technology.

It turns out Sony has more plans for the electric car and now is marching ahead with its development. Magna, the company behind the electric car platform, has now started involving the car in road testing trials in Tokyo, Japan which is also Sony's home turf. Previously, the car was parked in the Magna Steyr factory in Graz, Austria.

Also Read: CES 2020: Sony Vision S Electric Car Concept Breaks Cover

u79bj938

The car also gets some goodies from Sony's iconic audio group.

Just to recap, the Vision-S concept has 33 sensors feeding the driver assistance system coupled with an all-new electric powertrain. The 33 sensors leverage Sony's leadership in imaging technology with a slew of CMOS and time of flight (ToF) sensors embedded in the system that kind of replicates the job of a LiDAR for autonomous capabilities.

The car also gets some goodies from Sony's iconic audio group with technologies like a 360-degree reality audio system which has speakers built-in the seat. Like Tesla, this car even had a panoramic screen for the core user interface of the car. It even features technologies from Bosch and Blackberry which has the QNX automobility platform.

0 Comments

While Sony hasn't communicated anything officially that it will be pursuing this venture more seriously, the fact that the car is being tested on roads in Sony's home, indicates something bigger. It also comes at a time when many big tech companies have started struggling or failing with electric car ventures. Notable examples are Apple and Dyson. While Dyson has pulled the plug on the project, Apple has pivoted towards the development of autonomous car technology which can be integrated with third-party manufacturers rather than making the so-called prophetic "Apple Car".

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Audi India Introduces New 'One App'; Provides A Single Platform For All Services
Audi India Introduces New 'One App'; Provides A Single Platform For All Services
Volvo Offers Discounts Of Rs. 3 Lakh On The XC 40 SUV
Volvo Offers Discounts Of Rs. 3 Lakh On The XC 40 SUV
Sony Marching Ahead With The Development Of The Vision-S Concept Electric Car
Sony Marching Ahead With The Development Of The Vision-S Concept Electric Car
NPCI Registers Over 86 Million FASTag Transactions In July 2020
NPCI Registers Over 86 Million FASTag Transactions In July 2020
BS6 Tata Tiago, Tigor, Altroz & Nexon Prices Revised
BS6 Tata Tiago, Tigor, Altroz & Nexon Prices Revised
MG Gloster SUV Teased Ahead Of Launch This Festive Season
MG Gloster SUV Teased Ahead Of Launch This Festive Season
General Motors CFO Dhivya Suryadevara Quits To Join Tech Startup Stripe
General Motors CFO Dhivya Suryadevara Quits To Join Tech Startup Stripe
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
India's Weak Fuel Demand Drags On As Virus Crisis Worsens
India's Weak Fuel Demand Drags On As Virus Crisis Worsens
Mahindra's Passenger Vehicle Production Down By 39.96 Per Cent In July 2020
Mahindra's Passenger Vehicle Production Down By 39.96 Per Cent In July 2020
2020 Triumph Street Triple R: 5 Things You Need To Know
2020 Triumph Street Triple R: 5 Things You Need To Know
2020 Honda Jazz BS6: Things We Know So Far
2020 Honda Jazz BS6: Things We Know So Far
Google To Add Calendar And Other Driver-Focused Apps In Android Auto
Google To Add Calendar And Other Driver-Focused Apps In Android Auto
Toyota Gazoo e-Racing Launched In India With The GR Supra Gran Turismo Cup 2020
Toyota Gazoo e-Racing Launched In India With The GR Supra Gran Turismo Cup 2020
Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 6.79 Lakh
Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 6.79 Lakh

Latest Cars

rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Datsun Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO

₹ 2.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
₹ 8.04 - 11.67 Lakh *
Skoda Rapid
Skoda Rapid
₹ 7.49 - 11.79 Lakh *
Skoda Superb
Skoda Superb
₹ 29.99 - 32.99 Lakh *
Skoda Karoq
Skoda Karoq
₹ 24.99 Lakh *
Ford Figo
Ford Figo
₹ 5.39 - 7.85 Lakh *
Ford Figo Aspire
Ford Figo Aspire
₹ 5.99 - 8.34 Lakh *
Ford Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
₹ 29.99 - 34.45 Lakh *
Ford Freestyle
Ford Freestyle
₹ 5.89 - 8.19 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
MG Gloster SUV Teased Ahead Of Launch This Festive Season
MG Gloster SUV Teased Ahead Of Launch This Festive Season
Google To Add Calendar And Other Driver-Focused Apps In Android Auto
Google To Add Calendar And Other Driver-Focused Apps In Android Auto
Indian Scout, Scout Bobber Recalled In The US
Indian Scout, Scout Bobber Recalled In The US
BS6 Tata Tiago, Tigor, Altroz & Nexon Prices Revised
BS6 Tata Tiago, Tigor, Altroz & Nexon Prices Revised
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities