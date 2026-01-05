Volkswagen Reveals Electric Polo Cabin; Previews Future Interior Philosophy

Volkswagen has lifted the curtain on its new customer-led cockpit architecture, debuting in the near-production ID Polo concept. The new compact EV concept also previews the interior direction for future ID models. The redesign leans hard on user feedback, bringing back something we had once begun to lose - physical buttons.

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Spied Testing In India; Previews Updated Design



Despite that, the new cockpit features a 10.25-inch (26 cm) digital driver display and a 13-inch (33 cm) central touchscreen, arranged on a clear horizontal plane. A climate and hazard button strip sits below the infotainment screen, joined by a rotary audio controller for volume and track/station selection. Volkswagen’s signature ID Light bar now stretches across the dash and flows into the front doors. The new two-spoke steering also has squarish ends and many buttons.

Also Read: IAA 2025: Volkswagen ID.Cross Concept Previews Taigun-Sized Electric SUV



Software also receives a meaningful upgrade, adding one-pedal driving, sharper parking assistants, and the third-generation Travel Assist, which will soon recognise red traffic lights, stop signs, and halt the car accordingly. It also features a retro instrument theme that, with the touch of a button, mimics the pixelated personality of the 1980s Golf Mk1.