MG Windsor EV To Be Offered With A Panoramic Glass Roof

Slated to launch on September 11, the MG Windsor is based on the Wuling Cloud, sold in global markets
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 20, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • MG has teased the Windsor EV yet again.
  • The Windsor will feature a panoramic glass roof.
  • Expected to be powered by an electric motor delivering 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.

JSW MG Motor India has teased the Windsor yet again, ahead of its launch on September 11. The company has previously teased the EV several times, revealing minor details on each occasion. The latest teaser reveals that the Windsor will be offered with a panoramic glass roof, as opposed to a panoramic sunroof that is commonly seen in many mass market cars in India. The latest EV from MG, the Windsor is based on the Wuling Cloud which is currently offered on sale in global markets.

 

Also ReadMG Windsor EV India Launch On September 11
 

undefined

MG’s previous teaser of the vehicle revealed that it will get reclining rear seats, called Aero-Lounge seats by the manufacturer. A few other features in the vehicle will include a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.8-inch digital instruments display, power-adjustable front seats, a powered tailgate, 360-degree camera, wireless phone charging, a six-speaker audio system, and connected car technology. Safety features on the Windsor will include four airbags, electronic stability control, disc brakes on all four wheels, hill hold assist, and ADAS. 

 

Also ReadMG Windsor EV To Feature Reclining Rear Seats
mg cloud ev dashboardThe vehicle will feature a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an 8.8-inch digital instruments display

 

The Windsor EV is expected to be powered by a single electric motor driving the front wheels, delivering 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. The vehicle will be equipped with a 50.6 kWh battery pack that is expected to deliver range figures of up to 460 km. Charging it to 100 per cent with a regular AC charger takes over 7 hours, while a DC fast charger can charge it to 80 per cent in just over 30 minutes.

 

# Morris Garages# Morris Garages India# MG Windsor# MG Windsor EV# MG Windsor EV Features# Electric cars# Electric cars in India# MG Windsor EV India Launch# Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility
Research More on MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV

Expected Price : ₹ 15 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 11, 2024

Popular MG Models

