MG Windsor EV To Be Offered With A Panoramic Glass Roof

JSW MG Motor India has teased the Windsor yet again, ahead of its launch on September 11. The company has previously teased the EV several times, revealing minor details on each occasion. The latest teaser reveals that the Windsor will be offered with a panoramic glass roof, as opposed to a panoramic sunroof that is commonly seen in many mass market cars in India. The latest EV from MG, the Windsor is based on the Wuling Cloud which is currently offered on sale in global markets.

Step into a world of boundless elegance and enjoy an uninterrupted view of the sky with first-in-segment Infinity View Glass Roof in the MG Windsor EV.



Arriving soon.#IntelligentCUV #MGWindsorEV #CUV #NextFromMG #MorrisGaragesIndia #MGMotorIndia

MG’s previous teaser of the vehicle revealed that it will get reclining rear seats, called Aero-Lounge seats by the manufacturer. A few other features in the vehicle will include a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.8-inch digital instruments display, power-adjustable front seats, a powered tailgate, 360-degree camera, wireless phone charging, a six-speaker audio system, and connected car technology. Safety features on the Windsor will include four airbags, electronic stability control, disc brakes on all four wheels, hill hold assist, and ADAS.

The vehicle will feature a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an 8.8-inch digital instruments display

The Windsor EV is expected to be powered by a single electric motor driving the front wheels, delivering 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. The vehicle will be equipped with a 50.6 kWh battery pack that is expected to deliver range figures of up to 460 km. Charging it to 100 per cent with a regular AC charger takes over 7 hours, while a DC fast charger can charge it to 80 per cent in just over 30 minutes.