MG Windsor EV India Launch On September 11

Available overseas under SAIC’s Wuling sub-brand, the Windsor is set to plug the gap between the Comet and ZS EV in JSW MG Motor India’s lineup.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 13, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Windsor EV will be MG Motor India’s first new model launch since joining hands with JSW.
  • Crossover-style EV is wider and taller than the ZS EV; equipped with a 50.6 kWh LFP battery.
  • Expected to be priced between Rs 15-20 lakh (ex-showroom).

JSW MG Motor has announced its upcoming electric crossover, named Windsor EV, will be launched in India on September 11, 2024. Named after Windsor Castle, located in the United Kingdom, MG’s new electric car – which is already sold overseas as the Wuling Cloud – is expected to enter India’s sub-Rs 20 lakh EV market, to make further inroads into a space almost entirely dominated by Tata Motors.

 

Also Read: MG Windsor EV To Feature Reclining Rear Seats

 

mg cloud ev all you need to know detailed first look carandbike 1

The Cloud-based Windsor EV is expected to be wider and taller than the ZS EV.

 

MG Windsor EV: Dimensions


The MG Windsor EV, which is a rebadged Cloud, is expected to measure 4,295 mm in length, making it slightly shorter than the MG ZS EV. However, it surpasses the ZS EV in width (1,850 mm) and height (1,652 mm). At 2,700 mm, its wheelbase is notably longer than the ZS EV’s 2,585 mm wheelbase. Although it appears to be a large hatchback in photos, JSW MG Motor India classifies it as a crossover.

 

MG Windsor EV To Feature Reclining Rear Seats 1

MG has previewed the reclining function for the rear seat of the Windsor EV.

 

MG Windsor EV: Interior and Features


Inside, the MG Windsor EV will boast two screens: a 15.6-inch freestanding central touchscreen infotainment system and an 8.8-inch digital instrument display. The cabin includes ‘Italian bubble-style’ leatherette seats with electric adjustment for the front passengers, a ‘Sofa mode’ recline function that was teased a few days ago, a powered tailgate, 360-degree cameras, wireless phone charging, a six-speaker audio system, and connected car technology.

 

Also Read: JSW MG Motor India Rolls Out ‘EHub’ EV Charger Aggregator App

 

MG Windsor EV: Safety Equipment


Safety features are expected to include four airbags, electronic stability control, disc brakes on all four wheels, hill hold assist, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and lane departure warning, among others.

 

mg windsor ev battery pack lfp carandbike 1

Windsor expected to carry over Cloud's 50.6 kWh LFP battery.

 

MG Windsor EV: Battery, Motor, and Range


The Windsor EV is expected to carry over the battery used in the Cloud, which, at 50.6 kWh, is comparable to that of the ZS EV and uses lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) cells. Its range is expected to be similar to the ZS EV, up to 460 kilometres. Charging it to 100 per cent with a regular AC charger will take over 7 hours, while a DC fast charger can bring it to 80 per cent in just over 30 minutes. The Windsor EV is powered by a single electric motor driving the front wheels, delivering 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, which makes it less powerful than the ZS EV.

 

MG Windsor EV: Expected Price


In India, the Windsor EV is anticipated to slot in between the Comet and the ZS EV in terms of pricing, with an expected launch price of Rs 15-20 lakh in September. It will compete directly with the Tata Nexon EV, which remains India’s best-selling electric passenger vehicle.

 

