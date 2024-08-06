Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 CoupeMahindra Thar RoxxCitroen C3 AircrossNissan X-TrailCitroen Basalt
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Tata Curvv EVMahindra Thar RoxxBYD SeagullToyota BeltaRenault Kardian
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBajaj ChetakIndian Roadmaster EliteTVS RoninRoyal Enfield New Classic 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield New Classic 350Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberNorton Commando 961 SportNorton Commando 961 Cafe RacerBSA Gold Star 650
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

JSW MG Motor India Rolls Out ‘EHub’ EV Charger Aggregator App

The standalone app, which is separate from the carmaker’s My MG app, provides a list of EV chargers from leading charge point operators across India, along with their real-time availability.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 6, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • JSW MG Motor India’s EHub app launched as part of ‘DriEV Bharat’ initiative.
  • Standalone aggregator app contains info on real-time availability of EV chargers from leading operators across the country.
  • MG to launch Windsor EV in the coming weeks.

With electric vehicles (EV) set to play a big role in driving its growth in the country, JSW MG Motor India has rolled out an EV charger aggregator app named ‘EHub’ as part of its ‘DriEV Bharat’ initiative. At an event today, the company announced a series of introductions aimed at helping the passenger EV market grow quicker, with the biggest being the inclusion of the EHub app. In practice, it is not too dissimilar to existing aggregator apps, and is a standalone app, which is not integrated into MG’s main ‘MyMG’ app. It is now available to download on both Google Play Store and the Apple Store.

 

Also Read: MG-JSW Plot New Models Every 3-6 Months, 1st Launch Under JV Confirmed For September

 

EHub lists out EV chargers from leading charge point operators, including Adani Total Energies Limited (ATEL), BPCL, Chargezone, Glida, HPCL, Jio-BP, Shell, Statiq, Zeon. The app also displays the real-time availability of each charger, along with the charging standard and the number of charging guns available. Also mentioned is the price per kWh of energy for each charger, and users will also have the option to reserve a charging slot at a station in advance.

 

The app will also let users choose their destination on the map, and display the locations as well as availability of EV chargers on that route. Users can also navigate to a charge via the app. Once a charging session is complete, users will also be able to make the payment through the app itself. Along with EHub, the company also announced ‘EVPedia’, a website dedicated to busting EV myths and educating the masses.

 

Also Read: MG Windsor EV Name Confirmed For Wuling Cloud In India Ahead Of September Launch

 

EVs have constituted more than a third of JSW MG Motor India’s sales in recent months, with the ZS EV continuing to find buyers, even in its fourth year on sale. The company is now gearing up for the launch of the Windsor EV, which is slated to take place in September. In India, the Windsor EV is anticipated to slot in between the Comet and the ZS EV in terms of pricing, with an expected price of Rs 15-20 lakh (ex-showroom).

# MG Motor India# JSW MG Motor India# EHub# EV charging infrastructure# EV charging station# EV charger aggregator app# Electric Mobility# Cars# Electric Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The month of July 2024 has witnessed a sales dip for automakers that usually skyrocket every month.
    Auto Sales July 2024: Mahindra, Toyota, Kia Report Growth; Tata, Maruti Sales Decline
  • Available overseas under SAIC’s Wuling sub-brand, the Windsor is expected to plug the gap between the Comet and ZS EV in JSW MG Motor India’s lineup.
    MG Windsor EV Name Confirmed For Wuling Cloud In India Ahead Of September Launch
  • Sold abroad under SAIC’s Wuling sub-brand, the Cloud – which could be renamed for the Indian market – is set to slot in between the Comet and ZS EV in JSW MG Motor India’s portfolio.
    MG Cloud EV Teased In First Official Video; India Launch In September
  • Both entities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, wherein Shell will deploy CCS 50 kW and 60 kW DC fast chargers.
    JSW MG Motor India Partners With Shell To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure
  • The sale of MG’s EVs, the Comet and the ZS EV amounted to 1861 units in June 2024
    MG's Electric Vehicles Accounted For 40% Of Its Total Sales In June 2024

Latest News

  • The standalone app, which is separate from the carmaker’s My MG app, provides a list of EV chargers from leading charge point operators across India, along with their real-time availability.
    JSW MG Motor India Rolls Out ‘EHub’ EV Charger Aggregator App
  • The all-new Tata Curvv EV will go on sale in India tomorrow, while the ICE version of the car will only be showcased.
    Tata Curvv EV Coupe SUV India Launch Tomorrow: Here’s What To Expect
  • The BMW X3 gets a long-wheelbase derivative for the first time; will only be manufactured and sold in China for the time being.
    New BMW X3 LWB Debuts With Added Rear Seat Space
  • Latest documents filed with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) point to Ducati working on what could be a more affordable v-twin sportbike.
    Is Ducati Working On A More Affordable Panigale?
  • The JV will involve the use of BSA Marks in India for the motorcycles and the related parts and accessories that are manufactured and sold by Classic Legends
    Classic Legends Sign 50:50 JV With Tube Investments For BSA
  • Latest patent design applications show that Yamaha is working on an electric bike, but with performance in mind, and air-cooled batteries.
    Is Yamaha Working On A High-Performance Electric Bike?
  • The latest promo released by Mahindra in the build-up to the launch of the five-door Thar reveals a slew of features that have been included on the off-roader.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx To Get Ventilated Seats, ADAS, Harman Kardon Audio, Confirms New Promo
  • Passenger vehicle sales in India saw a year-over-year increase of over 10 per cent, while two-wheeler sales grew in double digits
    Passenger Vehicle Sales Rebound In July After Tepid May And June: FADA
  • The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has a lot of discounts going around right now. Does it make buying Jimny an enticing proposition? Or should you invest in more practical options instead?
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
  • Royal Enfield’s upcoming Scrambler 650, likely to be called the Interceptor Bear 650, has been spotted on test in India.
    Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 Spotted In India: What’s Different?

Popular MG Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • JSW MG Motor India Rolls Out ‘EHub’ EV Charger Aggregator App
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved