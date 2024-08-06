JSW MG Motor India Rolls Out ‘EHub’ EV Charger Aggregator App

With electric vehicles (EV) set to play a big role in driving its growth in the country, JSW MG Motor India has rolled out an EV charger aggregator app named ‘EHub’ as part of its ‘DriEV Bharat’ initiative. At an event today, the company announced a series of introductions aimed at helping the passenger EV market grow quicker, with the biggest being the inclusion of the EHub app. In practice, it is not too dissimilar to existing aggregator apps, and is a standalone app, which is not integrated into MG’s main ‘MyMG’ app. It is now available to download on both Google Play Store and the Apple Store.

EHub lists out EV chargers from leading charge point operators, including Adani Total Energies Limited (ATEL), BPCL, Chargezone, Glida, HPCL, Jio-BP, Shell, Statiq, Zeon. The app also displays the real-time availability of each charger, along with the charging standard and the number of charging guns available. Also mentioned is the price per kWh of energy for each charger, and users will also have the option to reserve a charging slot at a station in advance.

The app will also let users choose their destination on the map, and display the locations as well as availability of EV chargers on that route. Users can also navigate to a charge via the app. Once a charging session is complete, users will also be able to make the payment through the app itself. Along with EHub, the company also announced ‘EVPedia’, a website dedicated to busting EV myths and educating the masses.

EVs have constituted more than a third of JSW MG Motor India’s sales in recent months, with the ZS EV continuing to find buyers, even in its fourth year on sale. The company is now gearing up for the launch of the Windsor EV, which is slated to take place in September. In India, the Windsor EV is anticipated to slot in between the Comet and the ZS EV in terms of pricing, with an expected price of Rs 15-20 lakh (ex-showroom).