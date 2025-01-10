MG Windsor EV Prices Hiked By Rs 50,000; Range Now Starts At Rs 14 Lakh

JSW MG Motor India launched the Windsor EV in September 2024 along with unveiling both its purchase price and subscription-based pricing under the "Battery as a Service" (BaaS) model. Initially, the Windsor EV was priced between Rs 13.50 lakh and Rs 15.50 lakh, but within four months of its debut, MG has increased prices for the Windsor EV. The full purchase price across its lineup has increased by Rs 50,000, marking the end of the introductory pricing period.



Variants Old Price New Price Excite Rs 13.50 lakh Rs 14 lakh Exclusive Rs 14.50 lakh Rs 15 lakh Essence Rs 15.50 lakh Rs 16 lakh

The Windsor EV is available in three variants: Excite, Exclusive, and Essence, all of which are affected by this hike. The BaaS model, which allowed customers to subscribe to the battery separately at Rs 3.5 per kilometre, has also seen a hike, to Rs 3.9 per km.



Variants Old Price (Per Km) New Price (Per Km) Ex-showroom Prices Excite Rs 3.5 Rs 3.9 Rs 9.99 lakh Exclusive Rs 3.5 Rs 3.9 Rs 10.99 lakh Essence Rs 3.5 Rs 3.9 Rs 11.99 lakh

Under the BaaS model, which offers flexibility by separating the cost of the vehicle and battery, the initial subscription rate of Rs 3.5 per kilometre has now been increased to Rs 3.9 per kilometre, with the exact rate depending on financing options and subscription plans opted. However, the ex-showroom prices for the BaaS variants remain unchanged, starting at Rs 9.99 lakh for the Excite variant and Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 11.99 lakh for the Exclusive and Essence variants, respectively.



The MG Windsor EV is powered by a 38 kWh battery pack paired with a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor driving the front wheels. This setup churns out 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. The vehicle offers four driving modes: Eco+, Eco, Normal, and Sport. MG claims a range of up to 331 kilometres on a full charge, with DC fast charging enabling the battery to be charged to 80% in about 40 minutes.