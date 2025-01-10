Login
MG Windsor EV Prices Hiked By Rs 50,000; Range Now Starts At Rs 14 Lakh

Along with increasing the full purchase prices of Windsor EV, the model under the BaaS scheme has also witnessed a hike in subscription costs.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 10, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • MG Windsor EV prices hiked
  • BaaS scheme subscription is now Rs 3.9 per Km
  • Prices start at Rs 14 lakh for full ownership

JSW MG Motor India launched the Windsor EV in September 2024 along with unveiling both its purchase price and subscription-based pricing under the "Battery as a Service" (BaaS) model. Initially, the Windsor EV was priced between Rs 13.50 lakh and Rs 15.50 lakh, but within four months of its debut, MG has increased prices for the Windsor EV. The full purchase price across its lineup has increased by Rs 50,000, marking the end of the introductory pricing period.
 

Also Read: MG Windsor EV Review: This EV Will Keep Surprising You!

 

MG windsor image 12

 

Also Read: MG Windsor EV Full Purchase Prices Revealed: Range Starts At Rs 13.50 Lakh

 

Variants Old Price New Price 
ExciteRs 13.50 lakh Rs 14 lakh 
Exclusive Rs 14.50 lakh Rs 15 lakh 
Essence Rs 15.50 lakh Rs 16 lakh 

 

The Windsor EV is available in three variants: Excite, Exclusive, and Essence, all of which are affected by this hike. The BaaS model, which allowed customers to subscribe to the battery separately at Rs 3.5 per kilometre, has also seen a hike, to Rs 3.9 per km.
 

MG windsor image 14

 

Also Read: MG Windsor EV Launched In India At Rs 9.99 Lakh Under Battery Subscription Model

 

Variants Old Price (Per Km)New Price (Per Km)Ex-showroom Prices
ExciteRs 3.5 Rs 3.9Rs 9.99 lakh
Exclusive Rs 3.5Rs 3.9Rs 10.99 lakh 
Essence Rs 3.5Rs 3.9Rs 11.99 lakh 

 

Under the BaaS model, which offers flexibility by separating the cost of the vehicle and battery, the initial subscription rate of Rs 3.5 per kilometre has now been increased to Rs 3.9 per kilometre, with the exact rate depending on financing options and subscription plans opted. However, the ex-showroom prices for the BaaS variants remain unchanged, starting at Rs 9.99 lakh for the Excite variant and Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 11.99 lakh for the Exclusive and Essence variants, respectively.
 

The MG Windsor EV is powered by a 38 kWh battery pack paired with a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor driving the front wheels. This setup churns out 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. The vehicle offers four driving modes: Eco+, Eco, Normal, and Sport. MG claims a range of up to 331 kilometres on a full charge, with DC fast charging enabling the battery to be charged to 80% in about 40 minutes.

 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

