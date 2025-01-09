MG M9 Electric MPV Confirmed For India Launch; Debut At Bharat Mobility Expo

JSW MG Motor India is all set to unveil its all-new luxury MPV, the all-electric M9, at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. Expected to be launched sometime in Q1 2025, the MPV will be the second premium offering from MG to go on sale in the Indian market, after the launch of the Cyberster in January 2025. Essentially a rebadged version of the Maxus MIFA 9 MPV that is on sale in global markets, the M9 will be retailed via MG’s ‘Select’ range of premium dealerships in India.



On the cosmetic front, the M9’s design is in line with other luxury MPVs in the market, sporting a boxy silhouette, flat roofline, and a tall glasshouse. The fascia sports thin DRLs, with the headlights situated below, towards the sides of the air intake. The car gets electric sliding rear doors. The tail section of the vehicle features a connected tail lamp that runs the entire width of the MPV’s rear end.

Interior is expected to mirror that of the Maxus MIFA 9

The MG M9’s interior is expected to be identical to the Maxus MIFA 9’s, featuring a freestanding 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7.0-inch digital instruments display. The vehicle’s dashboard also features a single air con vent that runs the entire width of the dashboard from the steering wheel to the passenger door. The second row will feature captain seats with individual touchscreen panels to control several functions of the vehicle. The rear seats get eight massage modes and three-zone climate control.



On the powertrain front, the MPV will be equipped with a 90 kWh battery pack that powers a 180 kW electric motor with a maximum torque output of 350 Nm. The MIFA 9 delivers a range of up to 430 km (WLTP).