Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraMaruti Suzuki eVXMG CybersterMahindra New BoleroBYD Seagull
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650Suzuki SV 650Honda MaidenSuzuki GSX-R1000RHero Xoom 160
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

MG M9 Electric MPV Confirmed For India Launch; Debut At Bharat Mobility Expo

The MG M9 is essentially a rebadged version of the Maxus MIFA 9 MPV that is on sale in global markets.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 9, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • MG will showcase the M9 at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo.
  • To be the second premium offering from MG to go on sale in the Indian market.
  • To be retailed via MG’s ‘Select’ range of premium dealerships in India.

JSW MG Motor India is all set to unveil its all-new luxury MPV, the all-electric M9, at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. Expected to be launched sometime in Q1 2025, the MPV will be the second premium offering from MG to go on sale in the Indian market, after the launch of the Cyberster in January 2025. Essentially a rebadged version of the Maxus MIFA 9 MPV that is on sale in global markets, the M9 will be retailed via MG’s ‘Select’ range of premium dealerships in India. 
 

undefined

On the cosmetic front, the M9’s design is in line with other luxury MPVs in the market, sporting a boxy silhouette, flat roofline, and a tall glasshouse. The fascia sports thin DRLs, with the headlights situated below, towards the sides of the air intake. The car gets electric sliding rear doors. The tail section of the vehicle features a connected tail lamp that runs the entire width of the MPV’s rear end. 

 

AD 4nXe1qaBHCH2Ys90JIE 3JOk EPAKAhugiTxHe3SBPSPIZoOtXe15eL sdRSM6cchj661WvhVFjYGVw10jP2t2cXuM lLf2NDooBRzHzIkbWVLMBkVwcogmOSZVenNx8YPlBCv137jg?key=OGgls8kDfmV0R

Interior is expected to mirror that of the Maxus MIFA 9

 

The MG M9’s interior is expected to be identical to the Maxus MIFA 9’s, featuring a freestanding 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7.0-inch digital instruments display. The vehicle’s dashboard also features a single air con vent that runs the entire width of the dashboard from the steering wheel to the passenger door. The second row will feature captain seats with individual touchscreen panels to control several functions of the vehicle. The rear seats get eight massage modes and three-zone climate control. 
 

On the powertrain front, the MPV will be equipped with a 90 kWh battery pack that powers a 180 kW electric motor with a maximum torque output of 350 Nm. The MIFA 9 delivers a range of up to 430 km (WLTP). 

# MG india# MG Motors# MG M9# Maxus Mifa 9# MG Bharat Mobility Expo# MG Cyberster# MG Cyberster Sports car# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The MG Cyberster is set to be launched in India in January 2025, two years after its global debut
    MG Cyberster India Specifications Revealed Ahead Of January 2025 Launch
  • Following its debut in March this year, MG is all set to launch its first electric sportscar in India starting in 2025.
    MG Cyberster India Launch Confirmed For January 2025
  • Recently, JSW MG India also did a similar delivery milestone in Bangalore, with 101 Windsor EVs being delivered.
    JSW MG Motor India Delivered Over 100 EVs In Delhi-NCR On Dhanteras
  • Images of the cabin allude to a host of new features as well as some mechanical changes.
    Upcoming MG Gloster Facelift Spied Testing; Provides First Look At Cabin
  • Launched in September 2024, the prices for the Windsor range from Rs 13.50 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh
    MG Windsor EV Bags Over 15,000 Bookings On Day 1

Latest News

  • With the update, the motorcycle gets a series of subtle cosmetic tweaks, in addition to a range of new features
    2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Launched In India At Rs 1.84 Lakh; Gets Slipper Clutch, New Digital Dash
  • The Hero Xoom 160 was first showcased in November 2023 at the EICMA trade show in Milan
    Hero Xoom 160 Scooter Spied In India Ahead Of Launch
  • The CLE Coupe will arrive in hot AMG 53 spec with a 442 bhp turbocharged six-cylinder engine under the hood.
    Mercedes-AMG CLE Coupe India Launch Confirmed For 2025
  • The MG M9 is essentially a rebadged version of the Maxus MIFA 9 MPV that is on sale in global markets.
    MG M9 Electric MPV Confirmed For India Launch; Debut At Bharat Mobility Expo
  • A significant model year update for Tata Motors’ entry-level hatchback brings a more extensive list of features.
    2025 Tata Tiago Launched At Rs 5 Lakh; Gets 10.25-Inch Touchscreen, LED Headlights
  • The flagship Xtreme model will scheduled to be launched very soon India.
    Soon-To-Be-Launched Hero Xtreme 250R Spotted During TVC Shoot
  • The G 580 is the first ever all-electric derivative of the iconic G-class and features a quad-motor powertrain developing 579 bhp and 1,164 Nm of peak torque.
    Mercedes-Benz G 580 Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 3 Crore
  • The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 will solely be offered in five-seat configuration, and offers greater range than the more expensive EQS 580
    Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV Launched In India At Rs 1.28 Crore
  • The R 1300 GS Adventure and the 2025 BMW S1000 RR will be BMW Motorrad India’s first launches of the year
    BMW R 1300 GS Adventure, New S1000 RR To Be Launched At 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo
  • The Enyaq siblings receive a design update in line with the new Elroq electric SUV along with packing in additional tech inside the cabin.
    Skoda Enyaq, Enyaq Coupe Facelifts Debut With Updated Looks, Revised Powertrains

Popular MG Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • MG M9 Electric MPV Confirmed For India Launch; Debut At Bharat Mobility Expo
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved