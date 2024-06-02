Login
Updated MG Gloster Teased Ahead Of June 5 Debut

The Gloster is likely to get minor cosmetic tweaks and could also pack in some additional features.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Gloster likely to get cosmetic tweaks and some new kit
  • Expected to remain mechanically unchanged
  • Debut on June 5

MG Motor India is set to launch an updated Gloster in India on June 5, 2024. While the carmaker has been testing a facelift for its flagship SUV - images of testmules have been caught on camera on multiple occasions - the details visible in the teaser suggest this launch is likely only to be an update to the existing model and not the facelift.
 

Also read: MG Motor India, HPCL Partner To Install DC Fast Chargers At Locations Across India
 

The teaser provides little to no detail with the shape of the car and some of its basic design previewed by a sand model inside an hourglass. From what we can tell the shape of the grille is similar to the current model though it looks to have dropped the horizontal slats of the current SUV. Other details are not clearly visible though we could expect some tweaks to the bumpers, new trim inserts as well as fresh alloy wheels. MG could further freshen up things with a choice of new colours or even another special edition.


Updated Gloster

The teaser provides a glimpse at the grille design which is similar in shape to the current Gloster.

 

Moving to the interior, expect changes to come in the form of updates to the onboard tech as well as changes to the upholstery colours and trim finishes.
 

Also read: Next-Generation MG ZS EV Revealed In Patent Images
 

Mechanically, the Gloster is likely to remain unchanged from the current model. MG’s full-size SUV is offered with a pair of 2.0-litre diesel engines - one turbocharged and the other twin-turbocharged. The former develops 159 bhp and 374 Nm and is offered in 4x2 spec only while the latter is offered in 4x4 and develops a stronger 213 bhp and 479 Nm.
 

The Gloster goes up against the popular Toyota Fortuner and the Isuzu MU-X in the Indian market.

# MG Gloster# MG Gloster update# 2024 MG Gloster# Gloster SUV# Cars
