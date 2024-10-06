Login
Upcoming MG Gloster Facelift Spied Testing; Provides First Look At Cabin

Images of the cabin allude to a host of new features as well as some mechanical changes.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on October 6, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Facelifted Gloster to get notable design updates to the fascia
  • 4x4 variants likely to get three locking differentials
  • India launch likely in 2025

MG Motor India has long been working on a significant update for the Gloster SUV for a while now. Images of testmules have been doing the rounds of the internet for some time now providing a look at a heavily updated design and now providing a first look at the cabin.
 MG Gloster facelift 4

On the design front, the facelifted Gloster is set to get the updated design from the LDV D90 or Maxus Territory SUV as it is known in global markets. Both latter SUVs are the same SUV under the skin as the Gloster and share the same parent firm - SAIC. The spy shots reveal a more upright fascia dominated by an oversized grille slim daytime running lamps at the base of the bumper and large vertically oriented headlamps positioned low down on the bumper. Meanwhile, changes to the rear look include a more muscular bumper, redesigned exhaust finishers, and new tail lights.
 MG Gloster facelift 3

Inside, the cabin gets some notable changes as well with a redesigned dashboard, larger central touchscreen and more importantly there look to be some new features as well. The centre console now looks to feature a larger two-phone wireless charging pad flanked by grab handles while the gear selector has been deleted from the centre console. An electronic parking brake sits between two dials that likely operate the four-wheel drive system and the drive modes.
 MG Gloster facelift 1

The more interesting bit however are the three buttons between the wireless charging pad and the parking brake. These suggest that the facelifted Gloster is expected to get three locking differentials - front, centre and rear. Interestingly this feature is part of the package for the LDV D90 sold in South Africa.

 

As before the Gloster looks set to retain the option of captain seats for the second row while bits such as a panoramic sunroof are also visible. The updated Gloster is also expected to pack in additional feature such as a full digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats and even Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.
 MG Gloster facelift 2

Coming to the engine, the facelifted Gloster is expected to carry on with a 2.0-litre diesel engine in turbocharged and twin-turbocharged forms paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Expect both 4X2 and 4X4 models to be offered.
 

The facelifted Gloster will go up against the much-liked Toyota Fortuner in the market with a launch likely to take place sometime next year.

 

# MG Gloster# MG Gloster Interior# MG Gloster facelift# MG Gloster spied# Gloster SUV# Gloster facelift# Gloster facelift spied# MG Motors# MG Motor India# JSW MG Motor India# Cars# Upcoming SUVs# Upcoming Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

