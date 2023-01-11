Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai Ioniq 6 Showcased In India For First Time

  • Home
The Ioniq 6 is currently the flagship of the Ioniq range in global markets and is based on the same e-GMP platform as the ioniq 5.
Electric mobility looks to be the way forward for all the global brands in recent years and its no different for Hyundai. The carmaker revealed its first dedicated EV, the Ioniq 5 in global markets in 2021 with the retro-styled SUV now making its way to Indian shores. Hyundai’s stall however had more to offer with the company showcasing the all-new Ioniq 6 streamliner at the 2023 Expo.

Hyundai’s second e-GMP model, the Ioniq 6 is a sleek-looking four-door coupe with the design incorporating the Parametric Pixel design elements first seen on the 5. The low and sleek of the sedan comes from a collaboration between engineers and designers and gives Hyundai’s electric sedan a low drag co-efficient of 0.21. The light cluster make prominent use of the Parametric Pixel elements such as the DRL’s up front and in the third stop lamp and the main tail lamp unit at the rear. The D-pillar flows right up to the base of the low set tail with the twin spoilers also helping reduce overall drag.

The Ioniq 6 sits on a 2,950mm wheelbase with the sedan stretching to 4,855 mm in length. The car measures in at 1880mm wide but is just 1,495mm tall.

The cabin gets a minimalist design with a pair of 12-inch displays sitting within a free-standing housing atop the dashboard housing the instrument panel and central touchscreen. The air-con vents are neatly blended into an inset that divides the dashboard into two while occupants get access to the air-con controls via a touch-sensitive panel and some physical keys located below the central air-con vents.

The Ioniq 6 is available in a variety of battery and electric motor configurations. The top-of-the-line dual motor setup is an AWD option producing a combined power output of 322 bhp and 605 Nm of torque. This configuration can go from 0 kmph to 100 kmph in 5.1 seconds. Battery packs include either a 53 kWh unit or a 77.4 kWh unit.

