Auto Expo 2023: New Lexus LX Showcased; Priced In India At Rs. 2.82 Crore

Lexus India has showcased the new LX luxury SUV at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. Now the company has already announced the price of the Lexus LX, which will be offered in only one variant - LX 500d, and it comes with a sticker price of Rs. 2.82 crore (ex-showroom, India). Lexus says that only a limited number of units have been allocated for the Indian market, and the initial batch has already sold out. The company did not reveal the number of units allocated for India aside from the number being in double digits.

Currently in its fourth generation, the new Lexus LX is essentially the more opulent sister model to the new Toyota Land Cruiser LC300, which has also made its official debut in India at the motor show. The SUV is powered by a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 diesel engine that makes 304 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. The unit is paired with a 10-speed automatic gearbox sending power to all four wheels. The LX 500d also gets adaptive suspension as standard with active height control.

Visually, the boxy and upright proportions of previous generation models is retained while up front it gets a new iteration of the Lexus spindle grille flanked by sleek Led projector headlamps. The heavily sculpted bonnet and prominent squared-out wheel arches add ruggedness to the overall design with the rear being characterised by LED tail-lamps connected by a lightbar and chunky rear bumper. Rounding out the design are 22-inch alloy wheels.

In terms of features, you now get a 12.3-inch touchscreen with a secondary 7.0-inch display sitting below it between the central air-con vents. Lexus also offers electrically adjustable front seats (10-way for driver and 8-way for co-driver), power tumble function for the rear seat, heated and ventilated seats in both rows, the aforementioned touchscreens, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four-zone climate control, 25 speaker Mark Levinson 3D surround sound audio system, 11.6-inch rear seat entertainment displays, 360-degree camera and cruise control. On the safety front, the new LX 500d packs in rear cross-traffic alert, traction control, hill start assist and hill descent control, 10 airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system to name a few.

