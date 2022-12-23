New Lexus LX Launched In India; Priced At Rs 2.82 Crore

Lexus has quietly launched the new Lexus LX in India priced at Rs 2.82 crore (ex-showroom). The LX is available solely in the LX 500d trim powered by a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 diesel engine in a five-seat configuration. Lexus says that only a limited number of units have been allocated for India with the initial batch is already spoken for. The company did not reveal the number of units allocated for India aside from the number being in double digits.

The flagship Lexus SUV will be available in India only in the LX500d guise.

Now into its fourth generation, the new Lexus LX is essentially the more opulent sister model to the new Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 with a design that has evolved from its predecessor. The boxy and upright proportions of previous generation models is retained while up front it gets a new iteration of the Lexus spindle grille flanked by sleek Led projector headlamps. The heavily sculpted bonnet and prominent squared-out wheel arches add ruggedness to the overall design with the rear being characterised by LED tail-lamps connected by a lightbar and chunky rear bumper. Rounding out the design are 22-inch alloy wheels.

The SUV gets a rugged design with squared-off wheel arches.

The cabin meanwhile is a big step up from its predecessor with the prominent use of leather on the doors and dashboard. The centre console is crowned by a 12.3-inch touchscreen with a secondary 7.0-inch display sitting below it between the central air-con vents. The India-spec model is available only with a five-seat layout with buyers able to option between four upholstery colours and three different trim inserts.

The centre console is crowned by a 12.3-inch touchscreen with a secondary 7.0-inch display sitting below it.

Coming to the equipment, the new Lexus LX packs in tech such as electric adjust front seats (10-way for driver and 8-way for co-driver), power tumble function for the rear seat, heated and ventilated seats in both rows, the aforementioned touchscreens, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four-zone climate control, 25 speaker Mark Levinson 3D surround sound audio system, 11.6-inch rear seat entertainment displays, 360-degree camera and cruise control.

It gets a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 with 304 bhp and 700 Nm torque.

On the safety front, the new LX 500d packs in rear cross-traffic alert, traction control, hill start assist and hill descent control, 10 airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system to name a few.

Coming to the engine, the 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 diesel develops a 304 bhp and a potent 700 Nm of torque. The unit is paired with a 10-speed automatic gearbox sending power to all four wheels. The LX 500d also gets adaptive suspension as standard with active height control.