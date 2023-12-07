Hyundai India Donating Rs 3 Crores To Communities Affected By Michaung Cyclone
By Yash Sunil
1 mins read
Published on December 7, 2023
Highlights
- The brand is working alongside the state to delivery emergency relief
- Hyundai is also offering emergency road side assistance to vehicles affected by the floods
- The helpline number for Hyundai’s customer care is 1800 102 4645
Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), a CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd, has extended its support for the victims affected by the Michaung cyclone that hit Tamil Nadu. The company is offering relief support amounting to Rs 3 crore for the victims and is working alongside the state government to deliver emergency relief, which includes water, food, shelter, medical assistance and other essential commodities.
Also Read: Hyundai India To Hike Prices From January 2024
Moreover, for customers affected by the flash floods and who have suffered significant vehicular damage, the company has deployed additional emergency road assistance teams and will also offer 50 per cent discounts on the depreciating amount on the insurance claims of these vehicles affected by the cyclone. Also, the company's service network has been put on a high state of preparedness to attend to an expected higher influx of vehicles. Customers can reach out to Hyundai's customer care helpline at 1800 102 4645.
Along with aiding the state government, HMIF is also providing relief kits such as dry rations, tarpaulin, bedsheets and mats to those affected in Tamil Nadu. Medical camps will also be set up, and HMIF will help clean villages in its efforts to address the aftereffects.
Also Read: Hyundai Creta Facelift India Debut On January 16, 2024
Commenting on HMIF's support to the residents of Tamil Nadu, Mr Un Soo Kim, MD & CEO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, "Hyundai Motor India stands in solidarity with the people of Tamil Nadu in these testing times. As a reflection of our global vision – Progress for Humanity – we are committed to alleviate the challenges faced by communities during times such as these. For our beloved customers, we have ramped up our service support to flood affected customers in Tamil Nadu. We have also deployed a dedicated Emergency Roadside Assistance Service Team to support our customers."
