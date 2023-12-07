Hyundai India To Hike Prices From January 2024

Hyundai India has joined the list of car manufacturers to announce a hike in prices with effect from January 1, 2024. The carmaker said that the hike in prices has been necessitated due to the rise in input costs, increasing commodity prices and an adverse exchange rate among other factors. The carmaker however has not specified by how much prices will increase.

Also read: Hyundai Creta Facelift India Debut On January 16, 2024



Speaking on the announcement, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “At Hyundai Motor India, we always try to absorb the cost escalations to the extent possible and ensure continuous customer delight. However, it has now become imperative to pass on some portion of the rising input cost to the market through a minor price increase.”

Also read: Hyundai, Kia Unveil New 'Uni Wheel' Drive System



Hyundai is currently gearing to debut the much-anticipated Creta facelift for the Indian market. The heavily updated SUV will be the brand’s first new product unveiling for the Indian market in 2024 with the model set to debut on January 16. Unlike the facelifted model that went on sale globally in 2021, the India-spec SUV is expected to get a different design fascia along with new tail lamps and a revamped interior.

Also read: Auto Sales November 2023: Hyundai Motor India Sells 65,801 Units

The SUV is also expected to benefit from a new turbo-petrol engine and ADAS technology. Also in the works is a facelift for the Creta’s sibling, the Alcazar, which is also expected to arrive next year.