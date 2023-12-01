Auto Sales November 2023: Hyundai Motor India Sells 65,801 Units
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on December 1, 2023
Highlights
- Domestic sales stood at 49,451 units
- Exports accounted for 16,350 units
- Hyundai witnessed a YoY growth of 3.01 per cent in terms of domestic sales
Hyundai Motor India has reported its monthly sales figures for November 2023. The brand managed to sell a total of 65,801 units, comprising 49,451 units in domestic sales and 16,350 units in exports. However, when compared to the sales figures of the previous month - October 2023 - where the company sold 68,728 units, Hyundai has witnessed a month-over-month decline of 4.2 per cent in sales.
Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Crosses 1000 Unit Sales In India
Domestic sales stood at 49,451 units.
As for the sales in the domestic market, Hyundai witnessed a YoY growth of 3.01 per cent, with domestic sales rising from 48,002 units in November 2022 to the current 49,451 units. Similarly, the export segment experienced a 2.18 per cent increase, rising from 16,001 units in November 2022 to 16,350 units in the same period this year. Considering the overall sales scenario, Hyundai Motor India achieved a modest 2.80 per cent growth, totalling 65,801 units in November 2023 compared to the previous year's figure of 64,003 units.
Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Debuts With Refreshed Styling, Upgraded Interior
Exports accounted for 16,350 units.
Commenting on the November sales numbers, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai Motor India recorded cumulative sales of 65,801 units in November 2023. With encouraging customer response leading to higher retail sales during the festival season, our dealer network stock is at a very optimum level of 3 weeks. As the Hyundai family, we are well-prepared to end a very successful CY 23 on a high note and welcome CY 24 on a positive note.”
