Login

Auto Sales November 2023: Hyundai Motor India Sells 65,801 Units

Hyundai has witnessed a month-over-month decline of 4.2 per cent in sales as compared to the month of October 2023
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 1, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Domestic sales stood at 49,451 units
  • Exports accounted for 16,350 units
  • Hyundai witnessed a YoY growth of 3.01 per cent in terms of domestic sales

Hyundai Motor India has reported its monthly sales figures for November 2023. The brand managed to sell a total of 65,801 units, comprising 49,451 units in domestic sales and 16,350 units in exports. However, when compared to the sales figures of the previous month - October 2023 - where the company sold 68,728 units, Hyundai has witnessed a month-over-month decline of 4.2 per cent in sales.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Crosses 1000 Unit Sales In India

 

Domestic sales stood at 49,451 units.

 

As for the sales in the domestic market, Hyundai witnessed a YoY growth of 3.01 per cent, with domestic sales rising from 48,002 units in November 2022 to the current 49,451 units. Similarly, the export segment experienced a 2.18 per cent increase, rising from 16,001 units in November 2022 to 16,350 units in the same period this year. Considering the overall sales scenario, Hyundai Motor India achieved a modest 2.80 per cent growth, totalling 65,801 units in November 2023 compared to the previous year's figure of 64,003 units.

 

Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Debuts With Refreshed Styling, Upgraded Interior

 

Exports accounted for 16,350 units.

 

Commenting on the November sales numbers, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai Motor India recorded cumulative sales of 65,801 units in November 2023. With encouraging customer response leading to higher retail sales during the festival season, our dealer network stock is at a very optimum level of 3 weeks. As the Hyundai family, we are well-prepared to end a very successful CY 23 on a high note and welcome CY 24 on a positive note.”

# Hyundai India# Hyundai India sales# Hyundai Sales in November 2023# Hyundai Cars# Hyundai Sales# Car sales in India# Car news
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Hyundai Creta
8.3
0
10
2021 Hyundai Creta
  • 46,630 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 15.90 L
₹ 35,611/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
  • 17,459 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 12.75 L
₹ 28,556/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Grand i10
8.3
0
10
2019 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 32,400 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 5.40 L
₹ 12,094/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Honda City
7.5
0
10
2018 Honda City
  • 72,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.75 L
₹ 17,357/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.4
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
  • 85,500 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 15.75 L
₹ 35,275/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
  • 73,810 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 6.90 L
₹ 15,454/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.6
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,400 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 9.85 L
₹ 22,061/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
2022 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
  • 19,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 9.60 L
₹ 21,501/month emi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Tata Tiago
2021 Tata Tiago
  • 14,350 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 5.90 L
₹ 12,480/month emi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Tata Tigor
2021 Tata Tigor
  • 14,750 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
₹ 6.50 L
₹ 14,558/month emi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Hyundai, Kia Unveil New 'Uni Wheel' Drive System
Hyundai, Kia Unveil New 'Uni Wheel' Drive System
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-12599 second ago

New tech moves the EV's reduction gear into the wheel hub allowing for more compact electric motors and greater space efficiency

Kia Sonet Facelift Previewed In Official Video: Glimpse Of Restyled Front-End, Interior
Kia Sonet Facelift Previewed In Official Video: Glimpse Of Restyled Front-End, Interior
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-4695 second ago

The Sonet facelift gets a sharper fascia as compared to the outgoing SUV while the cabin will get some feature updates.

Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Bajaj Auto Registers Cumulative Sales Of Over 4.03 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Bajaj Auto Registers Cumulative Sales Of Over 4.03 Lakh Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-3839 second ago

In the domestic 2-wheeler category, sales surged to 2,18,597 units, reflecting a substantial 77 per cent increase from the previous year's 1,23,657 units.

Auto Sales November 2023: Mahindra SUV Sales Grow 32%; 39,981 Units Sold
Auto Sales November 2023: Mahindra SUV Sales Grow 32%; 39,981 Units Sold
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-1786 second ago

Mahindra reported a sales growth as compared to November 2022 though domestic SUV sales were down compared to October 2023.

BMW, Mercedes-Benz Partner To Establish High-Power EV Charging Network in China
BMW, Mercedes-Benz Partner To Establish High-Power EV Charging Network in China
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

29 minutes ago

Triumph Unveils Its Motocross Marvel, The TF 250-X
Triumph Unveils Its Motocross Marvel, The TF 250-X
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

42 minutes ago

The motorcycle has been built from the ground up, wheel to wheel, packing some serious off-road capability

JSW Group Acquires 35% Stake In MG Motor India; Enters Into JV With SAIC
JSW Group Acquires 35% Stake In MG Motor India; Enters Into JV With SAIC
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

SAIC President Wang Xiaoqiu and JSW Group’s Parth Jindal signed the shareholder and share purchase agreements in London.

Marc Marquez Was Exceptionally Quick On His New Ducati During 2024 Testing
Marc Marquez Was Exceptionally Quick On His New Ducati During 2024 Testing
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

It came to no one's surprise that the six-time MotoGP champion posted competitive lap times during post-season testing on his new Ducati.

Mercedes To Shift EQS Production To Germany From The US, Will Build New-Gen EQC Instead
Mercedes To Shift EQS Production To Germany From The US, Will Build New-Gen EQC Instead
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The Mercedes-Benz EQS is made in limited numbers at the Alabama plant in the US and production will move to Germany by 2026 to make way for the new-generation EQC.

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Spotted Testing; New Spy Shots Reveal Updated Design
Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Spotted Testing; New Spy Shots Reveal Updated Design
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

The facelifted XUV300 gets a redesigned front fascia with new light clusters, enclosed grille and redesigned bumper

Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices From January 2024
Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices From January 2024
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

3 days ago

Maruti Suzuki announces an imminent price hike across its vehicle lineup.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Crosses 1000 Unit Sales In India
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Crosses 1000 Unit Sales In India
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

5 days ago

Since its inception in January 2023, the flagship EV has crossed 1000 units of sales in India.

Hyundai Motor India Launches Smart Care Clinic Campaign
Hyundai Motor India Launches Smart Care Clinic Campaign
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 days ago

This campaign aims to emphasise the importance of regular maintenance for Hyundai cars.

Major Automakers In India Record Healthy Growth During Navratri Period
Major Automakers In India Record Healthy Growth During Navratri Period
c&b icon
By Shubham Parashar
calendar-icon

7 days ago

In the Navratri period, India's largest carmaker- Maruti Suzuki sold 96,700 units reporting a growth of 27 per cent in retail sales when compared to 76,000 units retailed in the same period last year.

Hyundai India Introduces Samarth Initiative For People With Disabilities
Hyundai India Introduces Samarth Initiative For People With Disabilities
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

9 days ago

Under this initiative, Hyundai states that all its dealerships across India will be wheelchair-accessible by February 2024

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Sales November 2023: Hyundai Motor India Sells 65,801 Units
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved