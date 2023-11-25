Login

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Crosses 1000 Unit Sales In India

Since its inception in January 2023, the flagship EV has crossed 1000 units of sales in India.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

Published on November 25, 2023

  • First revealed at the Auto Expo 2023.
  • The Ioniq 5 was launched in January 2023.
  • Hyundai previously reported 500 unit sales in July 2023.

Hyundai India has revealed that it has sold over 1,000 units of its flagship electric SUV, the Ioniq 5. This milestone was reached nearly five months after the company reported 500 unit sales in July 2023. The Ioniq 5 was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 and later launched in January 2023. Moreover, it is the second electric vehicle offering from the South Korean carmaker in India after the Kona Electric.

 

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is packed with features such as electronic stability control, ADAS, and multiple airbags. It also offers the convenience of charging laptops and smartphones inside the car. Other features include an 8-speaker premium Bose sound system, ambient sound with six options, auto climate control, onboard navigation, and a 3-year Bluelink-connected car subscription.

 

The Ioniq 5 was launched in January 2023.

 

This is the first model introduced by the carmaker that is based on the E-GMP platform, which also underpins the Kia EV6. The E-GMP platform comprises a vehicle chassis that includes a battery, motor, and electric power system. It is equipped with a 72.6 kWh battery pack mounted between the front and rear wheel axles. The Ioniq 5 delivers an ARAI-certified drive range of 631 km and is linked with a permanent magnet synchronous motor that generates 215 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The electric motor delivers a top speed of 185 kmph.

