Hyundai Ioniq 5 Crosses 1000 Unit Sales In India
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on November 25, 2023
Highlights
- First revealed at the Auto Expo 2023.
- The Ioniq 5 was launched in January 2023.
- Hyundai previously reported 500 unit sales in July 2023.
Hyundai India has revealed that it has sold over 1,000 units of its flagship electric SUV, the Ioniq 5. This milestone was reached nearly five months after the company reported 500 unit sales in July 2023. The Ioniq 5 was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 and later launched in January 2023. Moreover, it is the second electric vehicle offering from the South Korean carmaker in India after the Kona Electric.
Also Read: Hyundai Motor India Launches Smart Care Clinic Campaign
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is packed with features such as electronic stability control, ADAS, and multiple airbags. It also offers the convenience of charging laptops and smartphones inside the car. Other features include an 8-speaker premium Bose sound system, ambient sound with six options, auto climate control, onboard navigation, and a 3-year Bluelink-connected car subscription.
Also Read: Hyundai Exter Crosses 75,000 Bookings Milestone
The Ioniq 5 was launched in January 2023.
This is the first model introduced by the carmaker that is based on the E-GMP platform, which also underpins the Kia EV6. The E-GMP platform comprises a vehicle chassis that includes a battery, motor, and electric power system. It is equipped with a 72.6 kWh battery pack mounted between the front and rear wheel axles. The Ioniq 5 delivers an ARAI-certified drive range of 631 km and is linked with a permanent magnet synchronous motor that generates 215 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The electric motor delivers a top speed of 185 kmph.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Hyundai Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-16032 second ago
This marks the company's second significant global expansion, the prior being its entry into the European market.
-9259 second ago
The AMT version is available in three variants there, namely Visia, Acenta, and Acenta Plus.
-9237 second ago
The last Tourist Trophy left the halls of the Gyor factory, ending its iconic 25 year run.
-3157 second ago
Organised by JLR India's experience partner, Cougar Motorsport, the Defender Journeys saw us drive from Srinagar to Pangong Tso, covering a distance of over 1000 km in a Defender 110.
-3063 second ago
Unveiled alongside the latest generation of the sports sedan, the Panamera Sonderwunsch’s interior is still under wraps as it is yet to be finished.
58 minutes ago
With 21 points separating them going into the final round in Valencia, only one Ducati will reign supreme in 2023, will it be back to back titles for Pecco or the first ever satellite team upset at the hands of Jorge Martin?
1 hour ago
The latest evaluation features two electric models from Tesla and MG, along with a petrol-powered car from BMW.
14 hours ago
Royal Enfield took the wraps off the Shotgun 650, the newest motorcycle from its 650 cc platform at the 2023 Royal Enfield Motoverse in Goa.
16 hours ago
With the prices of the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan out, here is how it stacks up against its rivals.
17 hours ago
The all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan is a completely new motorcycle with a new engine, new chassis, and new features and electronics.
1 hour ago
The latest evaluation features two electric models from Tesla and MG, along with a petrol-powered car from BMW.
3 days ago
The Mahindra XUV.e8 is expected to share several components with the XUV700. The new spy shots reveal more details about the upcoming offering
3 days ago
Bookings for the electric bike are open through the brand's website, at Rs 10,000 for the first 1000 customers and Rs 25,000 afterwards.
4 days ago
Utility-focused e-scooter is likely to be offered in multiple variants, including one targeted at the B2B sector.
4 days ago
Ola Electric Mobility Private Limited has been renamed to Ola Electric Limited, as mandated by the regulators for any company which wants to list itself on the stock exchange