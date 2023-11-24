Login

Hyundai Motor India Launches Smart Care Clinic Campaign

This campaign aims to emphasise the importance of regular maintenance for Hyundai cars.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on November 24, 2023

  • Hyundai launches a smart care clinic campaign.
  • This campaign is running from November 20th to November 29th, 2023.
  • Customers can benefit from a range of offers.

Hyundai Motor India has recently initiated the Hyundai Smart Care Clinic campaign, a 10-day nationwide programme designed to provide after-sale offers. This campaign, running from November 20 to November 29, aims to emphasise the importance of regular maintenance for Hyundai cars.

 

This campaign is running from November 20 to November 29, 2023.

 

Customers can benefit from a slew of offers, including a free 70-point checkup, a 10 per cent discount on mechanical parts, up to 20 per cent off on mechanical labour, a 15 per cent discount on wheel alignment and balancing, and 20 per cent discounts on both interior and exterior beautification and dry washing. Additionally, the campaign also features prizes for selected customers visiting the programme.

 

Customers can benefit from a range of offers. 

 

Commenting on the launch of Hyundai Smart Care Clinic, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The year 2023 has been a milestone year for Hyundai Motor India. Our newest entry SUV, Exter, has taken the industry by storm and already received an overwhelming response, with close to 100,000 bookings. IONIQ 5 has also received an astounding response, with more than 1000 vehicles sold so far since its launch in early 2023. Adding more to this celebration, we are glad to announce the nationwide ‘Hyundai Smart Care Clinic’ campaign that offers a wide range of benefits to our beloved customers.”

