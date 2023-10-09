Login

Hyundai Exter Crosses 75,000 Bookings Milestone

The micro-SUV from Hyundai nearly took 2 months to achieve this booking milestone.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

09-Oct-23 02:47 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Exter bagged over 50,000 bookings within the first month of its launch
  • It is offered in seven variants
  • The pricing for the Hyundai Exter ranges from Rs 6.00 lakh to Rs 10.10 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Hyundai Exter has achieved a significant booking milestone of 75,000 units in India. This micro-SUV was launched on July 10, 2023, and has garnered moderate demand since then. Previously, in August 2023, the Exter bagged over 50,000 bookings within the first month of its launch, of which the variants with the sunroof accounted for a good 75 per cent of total bookings.

Under the hood, the Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine delivering 82 bhp of maximum power and 113.8 Nm of torque. This powerplant comes mated with a 5-speed manual transmission (MT) or a smart auto AMT (automated manual transmission) with the latter featuring a segment-first paddle shifter. Additionally, there is a 1.2-litre bi-fuel kappa petrol engine with CNG, which is coupled to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Exter Review: Can It Deliver The Knockout Punch?

 

Moreover, the Exter is offered in seven variants, including EX, EX (O), S, S (O), SX, SX (O), and SX (O), with CNG options available in the S and SX trims. The pricing for the Hyundai Exter ranges from Rs 6.00 lakh to Rs 10.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: Hyundai Exter Micro-SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 6.00 Lakh

 

The Hyundai Exter stands out as one of the most feature-rich cars in its segment. It boasts projector headlamps with LED DRLs, stylish alloy wheels, cladding, and roof rails. Inside the cabin, you will find a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto AC, and a smart electric sunroof. Hyundai also offers the segment's first dual-camera dash cam.

# Hyundai Exter# Hyundai Exter Micro SUV# Hyundai Exter Bookings Milestone# Hyundai India# Hyundai cars in India# Exter Micro SUV# Bookings Milestone

