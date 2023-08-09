Hyundai Exter Bags Over 50,000 Bookings; Variants With Sunroof More In Demand

Hyundai India has announced receiving over 50,000 bookings for its recently launched micro-SUV – the Hyundai Exter. It’s been just about a month since the launch of the car, and at that point in time, the company had 10,000 pre-orders, which means over 40,000 bookings after the price announcement. The company says that the variants with the sunroof account for a good 75 per cent of total bookings, whereas a third of total bookings were for the AMT version of the car. The Hyundai Exter is currently priced between Rs. 6 lakh and Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Talking about bookings, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “The response to Exter is euphoric, so much so that the bookings have zoomed from 10,000 prelaunch to 50,000 plus in less than 30 days of launch. What is also interesting to witness is that the trims with sunroof constitute more than 75 per cent of total bookings signaling a big thumbs up from the customers for the segment raising benchmark features introduced in the Exter.”

The Hyundai Exter goes up against the likes of the Tata Punch and Citroen C3, and is one of the most loaded cars in this space. The SUV comes with projector headlamps with LED DRLs and sporty alloys. The car also gets cladding and roof rails to give it a robust look. The cabin on the other hand is equipped with features like a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto AC, and a smart electric sunroof. Hyundai also offers segment first dual camera dash cam.

Under the hood, is the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that is offered in the Grand i10 Nios. The four-cylinder motor churns out a maximum power of 82 bhp @6000 rpm and 113.8 Nm @4000 rpm. It comes with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. The latter also comes with segment-first paddle shifter. Hyundai also offers a CNG version.