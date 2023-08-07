Hyundai Creta, Alcazar Adventure Edition Launched: Prices Start Rs 15.17 Lakh

  • Home
The special editions pack in cosmetic updates along with additional features
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
07-Aug-23 03:11 PM IST
Highlights
  • The Creta Adventure Edition is only available with the 1.5-litre petrol engine.
  • The Alcazar Adventure can be had with both 1.5-litre turbo petrol and diesel engines.
  • The cars also get a new Ranger Khaki colour option

Hyundai India has launched the Adventure Edition models of the Creta and the Alcazar. The Creta Adventure Edition will be available in just two variants, both powered by the 1.5-litre petrol engine. The Alcazar Adventure, on the other hand, can be had with both the 1.5-litre turbo petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel. 

 

Here’s a detailed variant breakup with prices. 

Variants (ex-showroom India)Hyundai Creta Adventure EditionHyundai Alcazar Adventure Edition
SX Petrol MTRs 15.17 lakh 
SX (O) Petrol CVTRs 17.89 lakh 
Platinum Petrol MT Rs 19.04 lakh
Platinum Diesel MT Rs 20 lakh
Signature (O) Petrol DCT Rs 20.64 lakh
Signature (O) Diesel AT Rs 21.24 lakh


The cosmetic updates include a blacked-out front grille, fog lamp garnish (for Alcazar) black treatment for the skid plate upfront and at the rear. Move to the sides and you’ll get to see more blacked-out treatment meted out to the alloy wheels, side sill, ORVM casing, roof rails, shark fin antenna and black C-pillar garnish in Creta. The rear gets black treatment for the tailgate (Alcazar), dark chrome for the rear logo and the name lettering, along with Adventure badging on the front fenders. They also get red brake calipers on front wheels.

The Adventure Edition brings a new Ranger Khaki exterior colour
 

There's a new Ranger Khaki colour on offer as well, which debuted with the Exter. The Alcazar Adventure also gets Abyss Black, Atlas White and Titan Grey colours. The Creta gets two dual-tone colours (Atlas White and Ranger Khaki with black roof), and the Alcazar gets three (Atlas White, Ranger Khaki and Titan Grey). The cars get an all-black interior with Sage Green inserts, new designer mats, metal pedals and an all-important dual dash cam. 

 

Creta Adventure is only available with the SX trim

 

The Creta Adventure Edition's 1.5-litre petrol engine belts out 113 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque. It is only available SX trim with a 6-speed manual and the SX (O) trim with CVT. The Alcazar can be had with both the turbo petrol and diesel engine options. The former makes 158 bhp and 253 Nm torque, while the latter churns out 114 bhp and 250 Nm torque. 

 

The Creta Adventure Edition goes up against the limited edition version of the VW Taigun and the Skoda Kushaq. The Alcazar Adventure goes against the Tata Safari Red Dark Edition. 

 

