Mahindra Thar Electric SUV Concept To Be Unveiled In South Africa On August 15, 2023

Mahindra & Mahindra has confirmed that it will unveil an electric version of its Thar SUV at Cape Town, South Africa on August 15. The SUV will be called the Thar. e as per the teaser put out by the company. While it remains to be seen what Mahindra has in store for us, it is highly likely that this will be a concept vehicle that will take atleast 2 to 3 years to go into production. Earlier, the company had also confirmed that its Global Pik Up Vision Concept will be unveiled on the same date.

While the teaser reveals no details about the SUV, except for its nameplate, it is likely that the vehicle will retain some design elements such as the boxy silhouette from the ICE version. While the ICE version of the Thar EV features a ladder-frame chassis, it remains to be seen whether the Thar. e will be built upon the same, due to the difficulties associated with integrating batteries upon the same.

Mahindra will only introduce the 5-door Thar in 2024

Despite earlier speculation, the company recently confirmed that it will not be unveiling the 5-door Thar on August 15 and will instead opt to introduce the SUV in 2024. The reason for delaying the launch is the increasing demand for the existing rear-wheel drive Thar. As of May 2023, the company had over 50,000 bookings for the more affordable rear-wheel drive model, which has led to long waiting periods.

Temasek Holdings Limited, a global investment company that belongs to the Government of Singapore, recently revealed its decision to invest Rs 1200 crore in Mahindra & Mahindra's electric mobility division. This will result in the company owning a stake in Mahindra Electric that ranges from 1.49 per cent to 2.97 per cent.