  • Home
  • News
  • Mahindra Thar Electric SUV Concept To Be Unveiled In South Africa On August 15, 2023

Mahindra Thar Electric SUV Concept To Be Unveiled In South Africa On August 15, 2023

The SUV will likely retain some design elements from its ICE sibling
authorBy Sidharth Nambiar
3 mins read
05-Aug-23 02:44 PM IST
Mahindra Thar Electric SUV Concept To Be Unveiled In South Africa On August 15, 2023.jpg
Highlights
  • The SUV will be called the Thar.e.
  • Likely to retain boxy silhouette.
  • Mahindra will also showcase the Global Pik Up Vision Concept on August 15

Mahindra & Mahindra has confirmed that it will unveil an electric version of its Thar SUV at Cape Town, South Africa on August 15. The SUV will be called the Thar. e as per the teaser put out by the company. While it remains to be seen what Mahindra has in store for us, it is highly likely that this will be a concept vehicle that will take atleast 2 to 3 years to go into production. Earlier, the company had also confirmed that its Global Pik Up Vision Concept will be unveiled on the same date.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Teases Global Pik Up Vision Concept; To Be Revealed On 15 August

 

 

While the teaser reveals no details about the SUV, except for its nameplate, it is likely that the vehicle will retain some design elements such as the boxy silhouette from the ICE version. While the ICE version of the Thar EV features a ladder-frame chassis, it remains to be seen whether the Thar. e will be built upon the same, due to the difficulties associated with integrating batteries upon the same. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar 5-Door Will Not Be Unveiled Or Launched This Year; Still On Track For 2024

 

Mahindra will only introduce the 5-door Thar in 2024

 

Despite earlier speculation, the company recently confirmed that it will not be unveiling the 5-door Thar on August 15 and will instead opt to introduce the SUV in 2024. The reason for delaying the launch is the increasing demand for the existing rear-wheel drive Thar. As of May 2023, the company had over 50,000 bookings for the more affordable rear-wheel drive model, which has led to long waiting periods.

 

Also Read: Temasek To Invest Rs 1200 Crore In Mahindra’s Electric Automobile Division

 

Temasek Holdings Limited, a global investment company that belongs to the Government of Singapore, recently revealed its decision to invest Rs 1200 crore in Mahindra & Mahindra's electric mobility division. This will result in the company owning a stake in Mahindra Electric that ranges from 1.49 per cent to 2.97 per cent.

 

Related Articles
Auto Sales July 2023: Mahindra Registers Highest-Ever Monthly Sales
Auto Sales July 2023: Mahindra Registers Highest-Ever Monthly Sales
3 days ago
Indian Army Orders 1,850 Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUVs
Indian Army Orders 1,850 Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUVs
20 days ago
Mahindra Scorpio-N Sets Guinness World Record For Fastest Simpson Desert Crossing
Mahindra Scorpio-N Sets Guinness World Record For Fastest Simpson Desert Crossing
30 days ago
Mahindra Scorpio Crosses 9 Lakh Units Production Milestone
Mahindra Scorpio Crosses 9 Lakh Units Production Milestone
1 month ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
8.1
10
Used 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift VDI for sale

2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift

wishlist
  • 29,659 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
5.25 L
₹ 11,758/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
0
9.2
10
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXI 1.2 BS IV for sale

2021 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

wishlist
  • 17,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
5.75 L
₹ 12,878/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
0
7.3
10
Used 2013 Hyundai i10 1.2 Asta MT for sale

2013 Hyundai i10

wishlist
  • 41,489 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
4.45 L
locationcar&bike Superstore, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
car
Mahindra Thar
Starts at ₹ 9.99 Lakh
0
8.2
10
c&b expert Rating

Mahindra Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now

Certified Cars Banner