Mahindra Teases Global Pik Up Vision Concept; To Be Revealed On 15 August

Mahindra is set to showcase an all-new pickup ahead of the brand’s Futurescape annual event scheduled for August 15. In a teaser released by the Indian automaker, the concept named ‘Global Pik Up Vison’ gives us a rough insight into what we can expect from what looks like a pickup concept.

Also Read: Tata Safari Facelift Interior Spied: Redesigned Dash, Avinya Concept-Like Steering Wheel

The teaser showcases the concept fitted with big chunky off-road tyres, a footstep for the bed, an front grille design finished in metal with an imposing Mahindra twin peaks logo and vertically stacked tail lamps. Diving deeper into the teaser, what also becomes evident is that the concept showcases a sunroof and a bed housing the spare wheel with an intricate alloy wheel design finished in gloss black. No further details about the concept are showcased in that teaser.

The concept showcased in the teaser could be based on the Mahindra Scorpio N, and when it does launch in India, it will compete against the recently launched Toyota Hilux and Isuzu V-Cross. As the date of the event approaches, we can expect to see more details revealed for this concept and a better insight into what the Global Pik Up Vision is capable of.