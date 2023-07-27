Tata Safari Facelift Interior Spied: Redesigned Dash, Avinya Concept-Like Steering Wheel

  • Home
The updated Safari's new interior follows a minimalist design approach.
authorBy Dhruv Attri
1 mins read
27-Jul-23 01:41 PM IST
Highlights
  • The dashboard layout, centre console and steering wheel are completely new
  • Expect new level-2 ADAS features like adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist
  • Tata is likely to introduce a 1.5-litre petrol that was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023

Tata Motors has been working on the facelift for the Safari, and pictures of the updated SUV's interior have made their way online. The images reveal the dashboard of the updated Safari with zero camouflage, shedding light on a host of changes that the Safari facelift will pack. 

 

 

The centre console and steering wheel are both completely new. The dashboard follows a layered approach and the centre console houses the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with newly designed AC vents at its base. Look further down and you’ll notice a new glossy panel for the climate control system, which is likely to offer haptic feedback. The new gear lever is a stubby unit which has a rotary dial in front to switch between different terrain modes. The dashboard and door trims also get brushed accents and contrast stitching to enhance the premium feel. 

 

The new chunky four-spoke steering wheel appears to be similar to the one seen in the Avinya concept and will feature an illuminated Tata logo in the centre. It also has buttons for Bluetooth and cruise control on each side. The instruments display is a digital unit as well. 

 

The Safari facelift is most likely to get additional ADAS features such as lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control with this update. The current model only gets Level 1 ADAS features. Apart from that, the existing set of features like the JBL audio system, panoramic sunroof, 6-way power adjustable driver seat, ventilated front and rear seats will continue to be on offer. 

 

The facelifted Safari will continue to be powered by the 168 bhp 2.0-litre diesel that’s paired with a 6-speed MT and 6-speed automatic. There’s a possibility of the introduction of the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol that was displayed at the Auto Expo 2023. It makes 168 bhp and 280 Nm. 


Its launch is expected next year and prices could start at around Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom). It will renew its rivalry with the MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700 and Hyundai Alcazar.

 

