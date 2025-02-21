Tata Harrier, Safari Stealth Editions Launched; Limited To 2,700 Units

Tata Motors has launched the Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions at a price of Rs 25.10 lakh and Rs 25.75 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The special edition of the SUVs are limited to just 2,700 units with bookings open at dealerships across India from today. In terms of pricing, the Harrier Stealth Edition is based on the top Fearless+ trim of the SUV and costs Rs 25,000 more than the Dark Edition. Similarly, the Safari Stealth Edition is based on the top Accomplished trim and costs up to Rs 45,000 more than the Dark Edition.

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Tata Harrier Fearless+ Stealth Edition Rs 25.10 lakh Tata Harrier Fearless+ Stealth Edition AT Rs 26.50 lakh Tata Safari Accomplished+ Stealth Edition Rs 25.75 lakh Tata Safari Accomplished+ Stealth Edition AT Rs 27.15 lakh Tata Safari Accomplished+ (6 seater) Stealth Edition AT Rs 27.25 lakh

The Stealth Editions feature a unique cosmetic finish to the interior and exterior with matte-finished elements including the paint scheme. The exterior is finished in a matte black replete with matte black 19-inch alloy wheels and Stealth Edition badging on the fenders. The cabin features Carbon-Noir coloured upholstery and carries over all the features of the standard top-spec SUV. This includes features such as ventilated seats, digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system, Level 2 ADAS features and more. The Safari can be had in six- and seven-seater configurations with the former getting ventilated seats in the second row.

On the powertrain front, both SUVs are offered with the tried and tested 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine paired with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox.