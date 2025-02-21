Tata Harrier, Safari Stealth Editions Launched; Limited To 2,700 Units

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Mercedes-Benz To Retain V12 Engines; Electrified V8 In Works Aprilia Tuono 457 Review: Taste the Thunder!Tata Harrier, Safari Stealth Editions Launched; Limited To 2,700 UnitsKia EV6 Recalled In India For ICCU Software Updatecar&bike Awards 2025: Car Categories And Nominees
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Honda NX200 | First Look | Priced at ₹ 1.68 Lakh2025 Honda NX200 | First Look | Priced at ₹ 1.68 LakhAprilia Tuono 457 | First Look | Launched at ₹ 3.95 Lakh
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Volvo EM 90Mahindra Thar eNissan JukeBYD SeagullMaruti Suzuki Wagon R Electric
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ducati New Multistrada V2Husqvarna Svartpilen 125Kawasaki New Versys X-300Harley-Davidson LiveWireBSA B65
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Tata Harrier, Safari Stealth Editions Launched; Limited To 2,700 Units

The Stealth Editions were first showcased at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo and features a unique matte black paint scheme.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 21, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Stealth Edition based on the respective top-spec models
  • Safari Stealth Edition offered in both six- and seven-seat configurations
  • Limited to 2,700 units

Tata Motors has launched the Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions at a price of Rs 25.10 lakh and Rs 25.75 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The special edition of the SUVs are limited to just 2,700 units with bookings open at dealerships across India from today. In terms of pricing, the Harrier Stealth Edition is based on the top Fearless+ trim of the SUV and costs Rs 25,000 more than the Dark Edition. Similarly, the Safari Stealth Edition is based on the top Accomplished trim and costs up to Rs 45,000 more than the Dark Edition.

 

Also read: Tata Nexon EV LR 40.5 kWh Discontinued; Now Available Only With 30 kWh and 45 kWh Batteries
 

Tata Harrier Stealth 1

VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
Tata Harrier Fearless+ Stealth EditionRs 25.10 lakh
Tata Harrier Fearless+ Stealth Edition ATRs 26.50 lakh
Tata Safari Accomplished+ Stealth EditionRs 25.75 lakh
Tata Safari Accomplished+ Stealth Edition ATRs 27.15 lakh
Tata Safari Accomplished+ (6 seater) Stealth Edition ATRs 27.25 lakh

The Stealth Editions feature a unique cosmetic finish to the interior and exterior with matte-finished elements including the paint scheme. The exterior is finished in a matte black replete with matte black 19-inch alloy wheels and Stealth Edition badging on the fenders. The cabin features Carbon-Noir coloured upholstery and carries over all the features of the standard top-spec SUV. This includes features such as ventilated seats, digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system, Level 2 ADAS features and more. The Safari can be had in six- and seven-seater configurations with the former getting ventilated seats in the second row.

 

Also read: Tata To Roll Out Mobile EV Charging In Two Cities By Mid-2025; Introduce UPI Payments For Community EV Chargers

 Tata Safari Stealth 2

 

Also read: Tata Punch Surpasses 5 Lakh Units Production Milestone
 

On the powertrain front, both SUVs are offered with the tried and tested 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine paired with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox.

# Tata Harrier# Tata Harrier Stealth# Tata Safari# Tata Safari Stealth Edition# Safari Stealth Edition# Harrier Stealth Edition# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Two of the popular D-segment SUVs in India come together for a head-on-head. On one corner is the updated Tata Harrier facelift with its futuristic design and feature-loaded cabin. On the other corner is the prominent and solid American, the Jeep Compass. Both have a similar, oh wait, same powertrain - a 4x2 Automatic.
    Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass - Chalk Or Cheese
  • The benefits are offered on vehicles such as the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari
    Tata Motors Offering Benefits Of Up To Rs 2.05 Lakh On Cars and SUVs
  • Last year, the Tata Safari and Harrier received a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP under the Safer Cars For India initiative.
    Tata Motors Bags Global NCAP Safer Choice Award For Safari And Harrier
  • As per Tata, the Safari can return an ARAI-certified combined average of 14.08 kmpl. But how fuel-efficient is it in real-world conditions?
    Tata Safari Diesel Automatic: Real-World Fuel Efficiency Tested
  • Tata Safari received a thorough update last year
    car&bike Awards 2024: Tata Safari Is The Upgrade Of The Year

Latest News

  • Mercedes-Benz remains the last V12-producing German marque. But these revered engines will be available in select markets. only
    Mercedes-Benz To Retain V12 Engines; Electrified V8 In Works
  • The Stealth Editions were first showcased at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo and features a unique matte black paint scheme.
    Tata Harrier, Safari Stealth Editions Launched; Limited To 2,700 Units
  • The recall is in regards to a software update in the integrated charging control unit, which will improve the performance of the 12V auxiliary battery in the car
    Kia EV6 Recalled In India For ICCU Software Update
  • This year, the car&bike Awards 2025 will see 16 different car categories.
    car&bike Awards 2025: Car Categories And Nominees
  • Mercedes has not revealed any details on the project, though it could be alluding to the return of the three-door variant of its iconic SUV.
    ‘Smaller’ Mercedes-Benz G-Class Confirmed: 3-Door Model Or All-New SUV?
  • All-electric derivative of the E-Class – separate from the EQE sedan – will be a “no-compromise” offering, Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius asserted at the carmaker’s Capital Market Day event.
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class EV Confirmed For 2027 Launch
  • Third-gen CLA will feature both all-electric and internal combustion powertrains and will also get a high-performance AMG derivative.
    All-Electric Mercedes-Benz CLA World Premiere Confirmed For March
  • Effective from today, the Seiennezzo 650 Retro Street now carries a sticker price of Rs 4.99 lakh, while the Seiennezzo 650 Scrambler is priced at Rs 5.20 lakh, both ex-showroom
    Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650 Models Now Cheaper By 2 lakh!
  • Two upcoming additions to Triumph’s 400cc family have been spotted on testing globally.
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X With Spoke Wheels, Thruxton 400 Spotted Testing
  • The recently-launched Audi RS Q8 Performance joins an elite but diminishing list of SUVs that sport massive V8s in the age of downsized and zero-emission powertrains
    V8 SUVs That You Can Buy In India In 2025

Popular Tata Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Tata Harrier, Safari Stealth Editions Launched; Limited To 2,700 Units
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved