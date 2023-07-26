Audi Q6 and SQ6 e-tron Specifications, Lighting Tech Revealed

The images you see here are not of some Audi rally car covered in intricately done sporty decals but the prototype of the upcoming Q6 e-tron and SQ6 e-tron electric cars. The German carmaker recently held a media drive for the prototypes while revealing some important information about them.

The Q6 e-tron and SQ6 e-tron will be the first models based on the newly developed Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture. This platform is co-developed by Audi and Porsche. It will be scalable to accommodate models in the mid-size to bigger luxury segments. The modularity of the platform is also highlighted by the scalable battery size and wheelbase. This will allow building of UVs of all shapes and sizes including Sportbacks and the Avant station wagons.

Both the Q6 e-tron versions will pack a 100 kWh battery pack and a dual motor setup. The Q6 55 e-tron’s power figure will be 370 bhp which could be amped up to 390 bhp (on tapping into the power boost function). Expect a 0-100 kmph time of less than 6 seconds. This architecture is capable of supporting 270 kW of charging speeds. A 350 kW DC fast charger will be able to juice it from 10 to 80 percent in 30 minutes. The WLTP range is expected to be around 373 km. The sportier SQ6 e-tron’s power output is expected to be 476 bhp. It will be capable of running the nought to 100 kmph sprint in less than 4.5 seconds.

While we are all aware of Audi’s Matrix lighting technology, the new Q6 e-tron will debut with a better, newer lighting tech as well. This system will be able to show at least eight lighting signatures in the tail lamps including warning signs and also allow altering of the lighting graphics or animations.

The Q6 e-tron will also be the first full electric to be manufactured on the Ingolstadt production line. Ingolstadt will also be the first Audi AG manufacturing site in the world to have its own battery facility.