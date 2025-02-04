Audi Bins New Odd-Even Naming Strategy For ICE And EV Models

In yet another reversal, Audi has done away with its strategy of using odd and even numbers for combustion-engined vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs), respectively. Early in 2023, the German carmaker had announced that for its future models, it would use odd numbers for vehicles with an internal combustion engine, and even numbers for battery-powered models. However, in a statement, Audi revealed it had to reverse this decision following feedback from international dealers and customers, who found the new naming logic confusing. ‘The previous distinction between electric vehicles and models with combustion engines according to their number no longer applies’, read Audi’s statement.

Also Read: 2025 Audi RS Q8 Performance Bookings Open In India

After announcing the new strategy, Audi went on to reveal the all-electric Q4 and Q6 SUVs, as well as the all-new A6 – unveiled as a battery-electric model. In a move that left many loyalists perplexed, Audi introduced the new-generation A4 as the A5 – a name previously used for two- and four-door coupes from the brand. The naming strategy would also be a stumbling block for the SUV lineup, as the next-gen Q7 would have to be named Q8 – a name already being used for Audi’s flagship petrol and electric SUVs.

New-gen A4 was introduced as the A5 last year.

Now, Audi will resort to using its previous naming logic for all subsequent models. So, A will denote a car, while Q will denote an SUV. EVs will continue to share names with the combustion engine models, but will wear the ‘e-tron’ suffix, as before. Combustion models will wear the TFSI (petrol), TDI (diesel) and TFSI e (hybrid) badges. The company will use the Avant, Sedan, or Sportback suffixes to indicate the correct body style.

‘No retroactive name changes are planned concerning models already on sale’, Audi confirmed in its statement, meaning the A5, Q4 and Q6 e-tron models will continue as they are, in markets where they’re already on sale. However, it will be interesting to see if Audi chooses to launch the A5 as the A4 in India, considering the high recall value commanded by the A4 nameplate in the Indian market.

Audi has also confirmed the next-gen A6 – which was to be introduced as the A7 – will make its world premiere on March 4, 2025. The A6 e-tron is expected to be launched in India later this year.