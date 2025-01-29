2025 Audi RS Q8 Performance Bookings Open In India

Audi India is all set to launch the 2025 RS Q8 Performance SUV in India on February 17. The German carmaker has now opened bookings for the performance-oriented SUV in the Indian market. Globally unveiled in June 2024, the latest model of the RS Q8 gets a range of subtle cosmetic tweaks, which were earlier introduced on the updated RS Q8.

Visually, the changes on the updated RS Q8 include a revised single-frame grille with octagonal design elements along with revised Matrix LED headlamps. The front bumper has also been tweaked and now comes with a larger lower air cavity. The performance-oriented SUV also gets updated 22-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin layout of the SUV is identical to that of the standard Q8, although it comes with sportier-looking upholstery and predominantly features a black shade.

On the powertrain front, the RS Q8 Performance is equipped with a 4.0 litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that churns out 631 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque. The Performance variant can do the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 3.6 seconds. The RS Q8 has an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. Overseas, the RS Q8 also gets adaptive air suspension with controlled damping, all-wheel steering and high-torque electric spindle drive.

Upon its launch, the Audi RS Q8 will rival the Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe.



