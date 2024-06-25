Login
Audi RS Q8 Facelift Revealed; Gains 631 BHP 'Performance' Variant

The RS Q8 Performance is the most powerful ICE model ever developed by the company with power figures of 631 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 25, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Audi has unveiled the 2025 RS Q8 and RS Q8 Performance.
  • Gets styling cues in line with the standard Q8 facelift.
  • RS Q8 Performance is the most powerful ICE model developed by Audi.

Audi has unveiled the facelifted version of the RS Q8, the performance-oriented version of the German automaker’s flagship SUV, the Q8. The reveal comes nine months after the Audi Q8 facelift was introduced in the global market in September 2023. With the facelift, the SUV receives styling cues in line with the updated Q8, and gains a more powerful variant, the RS Q8 Performance, which has just become the fastest SUV to lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife racetrack.

 

2025 Audi RS Q8 RS Q8 Performance Unveiled 3

The Audi RS Q8 churns out the same power output as before

 

On the powertrain front, the twin-turbocharged V8 engine in the RS Q8 facelift churns out 592 bhp and 800 Nm of torque, the exact same output as its predecessor. It can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds. The RS Q8’s top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph, although it can be increased to 280 kmph or a maximum of 305 kmph as an option. 

 

2025 Audi RS Q8 RS Q8 Performance Unveiled 2

The Audi RS Q8 is the most powerful ICE model ever developed by the company

 

The RS Q8 Performance, on the other hand, belts out higher power figures of 631 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque, making it the most powerful combustion engine model ever developed by the company. Audi stated that the higher power output was achieved by installing a newly developed, lighter exhaust system on the Performance. With the higher power output, Audi was successful in shaving off 0.2 seconds from its 0 to 100 kmph time, bringing it down to 3.6 seconds. The cherry on top is that the RS Q8 Performance lapped the Nürburgring's Nordschleife racetrack in just 7 minutes, 36.698 seconds, making it the fastest production SUV to do so. However, it is worth noting that the SUV that lapped the racetrack was fitted with many optional mechanical upgrades.

 

2025 Audi RS Q8 RS Q8 Performance Unveiled 1

Both models receive the same set of styling cues as the standard Q8 facelift

 

On the cosmetic front, the RS Q8 gains a revised single-frame grille with octagonal design elements along with revised Matrix LED headlamps. Customers can opt for HD Matrix LED headlights with Audi laser light as an option, which gets five selectable light signatures for the DRLs.  The bumpers have also been tweaked. While the exterior mirrors, front spoiler elements, and trim on the windows and rear diffuser come in black on the RS Q8, the Performance version features matte grey exterior mirrors, front spoiler elements, and a matte grey rear diffuser, with all other equipment in high-gloss black. Both models come with 22-inch alloy wheels as standard although, 23-inch units can also be fitted as an option. 

 

2025 Audi RS Q8 RS Q8 Performance Unveiled 4

The cabin layout remains the same as the standard Q8 facelift

 

The interior layout remains identical to the standard Q8. Red, grey, or blue RS design packages are available for the interior, although the blue package can only be opted in the performance model. 

 

2025 Audi RS Q8 RS Q8 Performance Unveiled 5

Both models come with adaptive air suspension sport and all-wheel steering as standard

 

Both versions of the SUV come with adaptive air suspension sport with controlled damping, all-wheel steering and high-torque electric spindle drive as standard. However, customers can also opt for many optional extras such as an electromechanical active roll stabilisation (eAWS) system, Quattro sport differential, and the RS ceramic braking system (which comes as standard on the RS Q8 Performance). The version of the RS Q8 Performance that lapped the Nürburgring was fitted with both eAWS and the Quattro sport differential.

