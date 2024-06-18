Login
Updated Audi E-Tron GT Unveiled; New Performance Variant Makes 912 BHP

The newly-introduced Audi RS E-Tron GT performance is the most powerful production car ever built by Audi.
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 18, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Audi has unveiled the updated E-Tron GT.
  • Now offered in three variants- S E-Tron GT, RS E-Tron GT, and RS E-Tron GT performance.
  • Performance variant makes 912 bhp.

Audi has updated its all-electric four-door coupe, the E-Tron GT. Mainly featuring a range of mechanical upgrades, the latest iteration of the GT will be offered in three variants – S E-Tron GT, RS E-Tron GT, and RS E-Tron GT performance, with the latter being the most powerful production car Audi has ever built. 

 

Also Read: New BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase Confirmed For India; Launch On July 24

Updated Audi E Tron GT Unveiled New Performance Variant Makes 912 BHP

Images of the Audi E-Tron GT's variants. (Top Left- S, Top Right- RS, Bottom - RS Performance)

 

On the cosmetic front, the updated model maintains most of its predecessor’s styling cues. Each variant gets its own set of design elements to set it apart from each other. The RS variants feature a sportier design, while the S variant comes with more mainstream styling. On the inside, the car continues to maintain the same layout while featuring a few minor tweaks such as a new steering wheel and seats. The car can be had with a panoramic sunroof that can be turned opaque at the press of a button, as an option. 

 

Updated Audi E Tron GT Unveiled New Performance Variant Makes 912 BHP 2

The updated version of the car gets a few subtle tweaks inside

 

On the powertrain front, all variants are powered by twin electric motors, one fitted on the front axle and the other at the rear. Power outputs, however, differ with each variant, with the S E-Tron GT’s setup churning out 670 bhp, the Audi RS E-Tron GT’s 844 bhp, while the top-of-the-range RS E-Tron GT performance makes a whopping 912 bhp. 0 to 100 kmph is achieved in 3.4 seconds by the S E-Tron GT, 2.8 seconds by the RS E-Tron GT and 2.5 seconds by the RS e-tron GT. The S E-Tron GT has a top speed of 245 kmph while the other two variants can reach top speeds of up to 250 kmph. The RS models also get a boost function that can instantly provide the car with an increase of up to 70 kW.

 

Also Read: Audi Q6 e-tron Gets A New Rear-Wheel Drive Variant With More Range

 

Audi has also stated that it has reduced the weight of the rear electric motor by 10 kg, while also strengthening the driveshaft in the powertrain to ensure smooth power distribution. Another mechanical upgrade includes the fitting of a larger brake system. The E-Tron gets air suspension with two-chamber/two-valve technology as standard.

 

Also Read: Audi Q7 Bold Edition Launched In India At Rs 97.84 Lakh

Updated Audi E Tron GT Unveiled New Performance Variant Makes 912 BHP 1

With 912 bhp, the RS E-Tron GT performance is the most powerful production car Audi has ever built 

 

The E-Tron also gets a larger 105 kWh battery pack, up from its previous capacity of 93 kWh. It delivers a range of 609 km (WLTP), although Audi hasn’t revealed range figures for all variants. Audi has increased the maximum charging power by 50 kW to 320 kW and claims that the battery can fast-charge from 10 to 80 per cent in only 18 minutes in ideal conditions. Despite the larger capacity, battery weight is down by 9 kg compared to its predecessor, weighing 625 kg. 

 

Audi currently retails the outgoing version of the E-Tron GT in India priced from Rs 1.72 crore to Rs 1.95 crore (All prices, ex-showroom). Expect the updated model to make it to Indian shores soon.

