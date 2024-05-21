Audi Q7 Bold Edition Launched In India At Rs 97.84 Lakh

Following the launch of the Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition, Audi is now offering the same package on its flagship Q7 SUV in India. The limited-run Q7 Bold Edition is priced at Rs 97.84 lakh (ex-showroom) making it about Rs 3.4 lakh more expensive than the Q7 Technology.

The premium in pricing brings with it a few cosmetic updates to the exterior with some of the chrome brightwork replaced by gloss black trim. The grille surround and the louvers in the grille are now finished in gloss black as are elements such as the Audi rings on the front and rear, window line trim and the roof rails. The wing mirror casing is also finished in gloss black. Buyers will be able to spec the Q7 Bold Edition in four exterior colours – Glacier White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue and Samurai Grey.

Cabin gets no updates over the standard Q7

The cabin remains unchanged over the standard model with the Q7 Bold Edition packing in all the bells and whistles. This includes 30 colour ambient lighting, virtual cockpit digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, B&O 3D sound system, 4-zone climate control, powered front seats, power-folding third-row seats and more.

The powertrain too is unchanged from the standard Q7. Under the hood sits a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine equipped with 48V mild-hybrid tech developing 335 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox and Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive system.