Audi Q7 Bold Edition Launched In India At Rs 97.84 Lakh
By Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
Published on May 21, 2024
Highlights
- Special edition offered in limited numbers
- Gets gloss black finish to trim elements on the exterior
- Costs about Rs 3.4 lakh more than the Q7 Technology
Following the launch of the Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition, Audi is now offering the same package on its flagship Q7 SUV in India. The limited-run Q7 Bold Edition is priced at Rs 97.84 lakh (ex-showroom) making it about Rs 3.4 lakh more expensive than the Q7 Technology.
Also read: Audi Q3, Q3 Sportback Bold Editions Launched In India; Priced From Rs 54.65 Lakh
The premium in pricing brings with it a few cosmetic updates to the exterior with some of the chrome brightwork replaced by gloss black trim. The grille surround and the louvers in the grille are now finished in gloss black as are elements such as the Audi rings on the front and rear, window line trim and the roof rails. The wing mirror casing is also finished in gloss black. Buyers will be able to spec the Q7 Bold Edition in four exterior colours – Glacier White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue and Samurai Grey.
Also read: Audi Q6 L e-tron Unveiled: Gets Longer Range And Wheelbase
Cabin gets no updates over the standard Q7
The cabin remains unchanged over the standard model with the Q7 Bold Edition packing in all the bells and whistles. This includes 30 colour ambient lighting, virtual cockpit digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, B&O 3D sound system, 4-zone climate control, powered front seats, power-folding third-row seats and more.
Also Read: 2024 Audi Q7, Q8 Plug-In Hybrids Pack In More Power, Greater Range
The powertrain too is unchanged from the standard Q7. Under the hood sits a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine equipped with 48V mild-hybrid tech developing 335 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox and Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive system.
Popular Audi Models
- Audi A4Ex-Showroom Price₹ 45.34 - 53.5 Lakh
- Audi Q3Ex-Showroom Price₹ 43.81 - 54.65 Lakh
- Audi Q5Ex-Showroom Price₹ 65.18 - 70.45 Lakh
- Audi Q8Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.07 - 1.41 Crore
- Audi Q7Ex-Showroom Price₹ 86.4 - 94.15 Lakh
- Audi A6Ex-Showroom Price₹ 64.09 - 70.44 Lakh
- Audi E-TronEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.02 - 1.26 Crore
- Audi RS5Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.1 Crore
- Audi RS Q8Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.19 Crore
- Audi Q3 SportbackEx-Showroom Price₹ 54.22 Lakh
- Audi RS E-Tron GTEx-Showroom Price₹ 2.05 Crore
- Audi S5Ex-Showroom Price₹ 86.25 Lakh
- Audi A8Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.34 - 1.63 Crore
- Audi E-Tron GT SportbackEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.8 Crore
- Audi E-Tron GTEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.68 Crore
- Audi Q8 E-TronEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.15 - 1.27 Crore
- Audi Q8 E-Tron SportbackEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.19 - 1.32 Crore
Explore More
Latest Reviews
Related Articles
- Home
- Reviews
- Comparison
- Audi Q7 Bold Edition Launched In India At Rs 97.84 Lakh