Audi Q7 Bold Edition Launched In India At Rs 97.84 Lakh

The special edition costs about Rs 3.4 lakh more than the top-spec Q7 Technology.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 21, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Special edition offered in limited numbers
  • Gets gloss black finish to trim elements on the exterior
  • Costs about Rs 3.4 lakh more than the Q7 Technology

Following the launch of the Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition, Audi is now offering the same package on its flagship Q7 SUV in India. The limited-run Q7 Bold Edition is priced at Rs 97.84 lakh (ex-showroom) making it about Rs 3.4 lakh more expensive than the Q7 Technology.

 

Also read: Audi Q3, Q3 Sportback Bold Editions Launched In India; Priced From Rs 54.65 Lakh
 

The premium in pricing brings with it a few cosmetic updates to the exterior with some of the chrome brightwork replaced by gloss black trim. The grille surround and the louvers in the grille are now finished in gloss black as are elements such as the Audi rings on the front and rear, window line trim and the roof rails. The wing mirror casing is also finished in gloss black. Buyers will be able to spec the Q7 Bold Edition in four exterior colours – Glacier White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue and Samurai Grey.

 

Also read: Audi Q6 L e-tron Unveiled: Gets Longer Range And Wheelbase
 

Audi Q7 cabin

Cabin gets no updates over the standard Q7

 

The cabin remains unchanged over the standard model with the Q7 Bold Edition packing in all the bells and whistles. This includes 30 colour ambient lighting, virtual cockpit digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, B&O 3D sound system, 4-zone climate control, powered front seats, power-folding third-row seats and more.

 

Also Read: 2024 Audi Q7, Q8 Plug-In Hybrids Pack In More Power, Greater Range

 

The powertrain too is unchanged from the standard Q7. Under the hood sits a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine equipped with 48V mild-hybrid tech developing 335 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox and Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive system.

Research More on Audi Q7

Audi Q7
8.4

Audi Q7

Starts at ₹ 86.4 - 94.15 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Q7 Specifications
View Q7 Features

