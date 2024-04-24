2024 Audi Q7, Q8 Plug-In Hybrids Pack In More Power, Greater Range

Audi has unveiled upgraded plug-in hybrid powertrain options for the facelifted Q7 and Q8 SUVs in global markets. As before both SUVs are being offered in 55 TFSI e and 60 TFSI e specifications with key upgrades coming in the form of new electric motors and a larger on-board battery pack for greater driving range. Additionally, the PHEV models now get the option of rear-wheel steering and active roll stabilisation as well.

Upgraded PHEV system improves EV-only range to 90 km

The Q7 and Q8 PHEVs now come with a new liquid-cooled 25.9 kWh battery pack – up from 17.8 kWh – giving the SUVs an EV-only range of up to 90 km. The pack is paired with a new electric motor that now produces 130 kW of peak power- up from 100 kW – and up to 460 Nm of torque. In 55 TFSI e spec, the set-up is paired with a 335 bhp 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine with total system output standing at 389 bhp and 600 Nm of torque – up from 375 bhp though torque is unchanged.

Upgrades to the drive train include a new electric motor and larger battery pack under the boot floor.

The 60 TFSI e offers a more powerful alternative with system output boosted to 482 bhp and 700 Nm – up from 456 bhp and 700 Nm. Audi says that the Q7 and Q8 55 TFSI e will hit 100 kmph in a claimed 5.7 seconds with the 60 TFSI e models shaving 0.7 seconds from that time. All variants have a top speed limited to 240 kmph and can cruise at up to 135 kmph on electric power alone. Both the 55 TFSI e and 60 TFSI e support up to 7.2 kW AC charging allowing the battery to charge from zero to 100 per cent in a little under four hours.

Both Q7 and Q8 PHEVs continue to use a turbocharged V6 petrol engine.

Powertrain updates aside Audi says that it has made software updates to the PHEV’s drive modes to help increase efficiency and maximise range including offering an adaptive function that uses navigation data and the vehicle’s varying sensors to decide between coasting or using regeneration at any given point of time. Additionally, the carmaker says that any stopping action recording less than 0.3g will use the electric motors to help charge the battery. The vehicle’s brakes will come into operation should the g force exceed 0.3g.

Audi has commenced accepting orders for the upgraded Q7 and Q8 plug-in hybrids in Europe with the models expected to be made available in other markets going forward.