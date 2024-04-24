Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 SkodaSuperb 2024Toyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV 3XOMG Marvel XHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
TVS ZeppelinBajaj Pulsar NS400BMW R 1300 GSBSA Gold Star 650BSA Scrambler 650
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2024 Audi Q7, Q8 Plug-In Hybrids Pack In More Power, Greater Range

Larger battery pack and new electric motors boosts EV-only range to up to 90 km.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 24, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Q7, Q8 PHEVs now get a larger 25.9 kWh battery pack
  • New electric motor develops peak output of 130 kW and 450 Nm
  • Larger battery improves EV-only range to up to 90 km

Audi has unveiled upgraded plug-in hybrid powertrain options for the facelifted Q7 and Q8 SUVs in global markets. As before both SUVs are being offered in 55 TFSI e and 60 TFSI e specifications with key upgrades coming in the form of new electric motors and a larger on-board battery pack for greater driving range. Additionally, the PHEV models now get the option of rear-wheel steering and active roll stabilisation as well.

 

Also read: Audi RS6 Avant GT Unveiled: Quickest RS6 Avant Yet Limited To 660 Units
 

Upgraded PHEV system improves EV-only range to 90 km

 

The Q7 and Q8 PHEVs now come with a new liquid-cooled 25.9 kWh battery pack – up from 17.8 kWh – giving the SUVs an EV-only range of up to 90 km. The pack is paired with a new electric motor that now produces 130 kW of peak power- up from 100 kW – and up to 460 Nm of torque. In 55 TFSI e spec, the set-up is paired with a 335 bhp 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine with total system output standing at 389 bhp and 600 Nm of torque – up from 375 bhp though torque is unchanged.

 

Also Read: 2024 Audi Q7 Facelift Unveiled; Gets Updated Front-End With Selectable DRL Patterns


 

Upgrades to the drive train include a new electric motor and larger battery pack under the boot floor.

 

The 60 TFSI e offers a more powerful alternative with system output boosted to 482 bhp and 700 Nm – up from 456 bhp and 700 Nm. Audi says that the Q7 and Q8 55 TFSI e will hit 100 kmph in a claimed 5.7 seconds with the 60 TFSI e models shaving 0.7 seconds from that time. All variants have a top speed limited to 240 kmph and can cruise at up to 135 kmph on electric power alone. Both the 55 TFSI e and 60 TFSI e support up to 7.2 kW AC charging allowing the battery to charge from zero to 100 per cent in a little under four hours.

 

Also read: Audi Q6 e-tron Long Wheelbase Teased For China, To Debut At Auto China 2024
 

Both Q7 and Q8 PHEVs continue to use a turbocharged V6 petrol engine.

 

Powertrain updates aside Audi says that it has made software updates to the PHEV’s drive modes to help increase efficiency and maximise range including offering an adaptive function that uses navigation data and the vehicle’s varying sensors to decide between coasting or using regeneration at any given point of time. Additionally, the carmaker says that any stopping action recording less than 0.3g will use the electric motors to help charge the battery. The vehicle’s brakes will come into operation should the g force exceed 0.3g.

 

Audi has commenced accepting orders for the upgraded Q7 and Q8 plug-in hybrids in Europe with the models expected to be made available in other markets going forward.

# Audi# Audi Q7# Audi Q8# Audi Q7 Facelift# Audi Q8 Facelift# Audi Q7 PHEV# Audi Q7 TFSI e# Audi Q8 PHEV# Audi Q8 TFSI e# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 46,324 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 3.85 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 BMW X3, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 BMW X3
  • 19,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 64.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
  • 16,178 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,070 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 22.5 Lakh
₹ 50,392/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 16,387/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda Amaze, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Honda Amaze
  • 19,798 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
  • 5,903 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 12.5 Lakh
₹ 27,996/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Volkswagen also revealed that it will introduce over 30 new models across all powertrains and in all segments by 2030
Volkswagen ID.Code Concept SUV Unveiled; Previews New Range Of EVs For China
The 2023 INAC finale also saw Nikhil J, Ashad Pasha, Mazdayar Vatcha, Daksh Gill and Nikeeta Takkale bagging titles.
Philippos Matthai Wins The 2023 Indian National Autocross Championship
PHEV powertrain boosts total output to 789 bhp and 950 Nm while offering up to 60 km of EV-only range.
Lamborghini Urus SE Plug-In Hybrid Is The Most Powerful Urus Yet
Rolls-Royce has revealed a set of three unique vehicles as part of the 'Spirit of Expression' collection, ahead of their showcase at the Beijing auto show (Auto China 2024).
Rolls-Royce Unveils Bespoke Spectre, Ghost & Phantom Models Ahead Of Auto China 2024
Ferrari will introduce a new livery for the upcoming Miami Grand Prix, paying tribute to its 70-year legacy in North America
Scuderia Ferrari Set To Introduce New Livery At Miami Grand Prix
The Performance variant of the Tesla Model 3 makes more power than its predecessor, going from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.045 seconds
2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance Unveiled; Does 0 to 100 kmph In 3.04 Seconds
The updated Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 gets increased range, more features and new colour options as well.
2024 Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.99 Lakh
The recent judgement by a division bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Firdosh Pooniwalla, in its judgement, said the circular was issued “without any authority and, hence, flawed and illegal.”
BH Series Number Plate: Bombay High Court Revokes State’s Circular Imposing Additional Conditions
All-electric G-Class develops up to 579 bhp and 1,164 Nm and claims to offer all the off-road capabilities of its sibling with an internal combustion engine.
New Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV Unveiled With Four Electric Motors & Tank Turn Capability
Kaban has over two decades of experience in the field having worked with brands such as Bugatti, Skoda, BMW and Rolls Royce
MG Motor Appoints Jozef Kaban As Vice President Of Global Design Centre
The potential fire risk stems from a defect in the high-voltage battery which could cause electrical short circuits within the battery modules
Audi Recalls e-Tron GT Models Over Potential Battery Fire Risk
In its annual report 2023, Audi has confirmed there is more to look forward to with 20 new launches planned by the end of 2025.
Audi To Launch 20 New Models By 2025; New-Gen A5 Family, Q5 On The Cards
The all-electric SUV has been unveiled in dual-motor, all-wheel drive configuration only, although more accessible variants will join the lineup soon.
Audi Q6 E-Tron Unveiled; Gets 100 kWh Battery, Range Of Up To 625 km
All-electric Q6 will be Audi’s first model to sit on the new PPE architecture and will be the sister model to the Porsche Macan EV unveiled earlier this year.
Audi Q6 E-Tron Electric SUV World Premiere Confirmed For March 18
The facelifted version of the A3 gets a range of cosmetic and feature upgrades to keep it up to date
Audi A3 Sedan Facelift Revealed; Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain To Join Lineup
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • 2024 Audi Q7, Q8 Plug-In Hybrids Pack In More Power, Greater Range
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Tata Punch EV
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved